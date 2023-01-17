Hendon Hooker Details Offseason Journey After Tennessee Football

Quarterback Hendon Hooker had a Storybook season for one of the most historic college programs. They revived hope in a fanbase that desperately yearned for it, and delivered on the big stage several times.

However, his ACL injury cast him to the background. Hooker recently declared for the NFL Draft, yet few pundits are discussing him. Nevertheless, he is focused on the current moment and moving forward.

In a recent interview with WMFY News, Hooker detailed where his mind is at in the predraft process and how he is preparing for a journey that isn’t completely in his control.

“Continuing to keep my mind where I need it to be, and that’s focusing on getting healthy, focusing on my relationship with God, relationships with family, and continuing to work hard. At the end of the day, anything that happens, I can persevere through that and keep my mind where it needs to be.”

While he can’t do anything on field work, there’s plenty that Hooker can accomplish to show NFL Franchises that he is engaged. Evaluators may take comfort that Hooker is growing his game while he can’t take the field; after all, much of the quarterback position is cerebral.

“A lot of board work. Anything I can do to strengthen my mental. Continuing to lift in the weight room every day, try to get in there six times a week. Continuing to work my other leg as well; even though it’s healthy, I still need to continue to work it so it can continue to be strong. Just regular rehab, anything they ask me to do, I’m going to do it happily.”

There are a lot of voices surrounding NFL prospects. Hooker seemed confident in the feedback he has gotten from teams, friends, and his representation. Only time will tell, but Hooker seemed in good spirits about his future.

“It’s been great to get the feedback I’ve been getting, which is you look good. Let’s keep this going through the whole process; everything else will pan out.”

His journey to the Limelight was unorthodox. The North Carolina native was outside the top-300 on many recruiting services and decided to sign with Virginia Tech out of high school.

Scroll to Continue

Hooker got two legitimate years of experience with the Hokies before deciding to transfer to Tennessee. The rest is history, but Hooker underlined he always knew he would end up where he is.

“I knew that one day I’d be in the position I’m in today from the hard work and faith I had in the process.”

The surrounding environment is the most critical ingredient for an NFL draft prospect. Hooker feels his family and management have been Pillars for him, people who know him and how he operates.

“They’ve been great. Continuing to push me, continuing to criticize me, not just on the field but also off the field. Making good decisions, constantly staying in my ear, and constantly being a great support system.”

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.