Hendon Hooker Details Offseason Journey After Tennessee Football

Quarterback Hendon Hooker had a Storybook season for one of the most historic college programs. They revived hope in a fanbase that desperately yearned for it, and delivered on the big stage several times.

However, his ACL injury cast him to the background. Hooker recently declared for the NFL Draft, yet few pundits are discussing him. Nevertheless, he is focused on the current moment and moving forward.

