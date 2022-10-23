Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt Rout UT Martin

Tennessee football’s encore to beating Alabama was an almost record-breaking 65-24 win over UT Martin on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Well. 4 Vols (7-0) had 696 yards of total offense and narrowly missed breaking numerous records for scoring and yards in the modern era, which began with the formation of the SEC in 1933. They came up just short of the 70 points and 10 TDs against Louisiana-Monroe in 2000 and the 718 yards of total offense against Troy in 2012.

It was the Runaway win on Homecoming the Vols needed after beating Alabama a week ago and before revving up for the Kentucky game next Saturday (7 pm ET, ESPN) at Neyland Stadium.

Here are five observations from the Vols’ win over UTM (4-3) amid a sellout crowd of 101,915.

Run, pass, catch: Princeton Fant does it all

Tight end Princeton Fant’s first career rushing TD against Alabama apparently was just a hint at his versatility. Against UTM, the sixth-year senior rushed for two TDs and tossed the first TD pass of his career.

Fant lined up in the backfield and scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards.

