Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt Recognized By PFF For Tennessee Football

Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt were two of the biggest reasons for Tennessee’s revival. The pairing found a wavelength throughout the 2022 season that sparked the offense and led them to all-time Offensive efficiency marks.

While they have moved on to the professional ranks, it hasn’t stopped fans from reminiscing about their time together. Hooker was a serious Heisman candidate, while Hyatt came home with the Biletnikoff Award.

Their impact on Rocky Top and college football can’t be understated, as evidenced by a recent list from PFF. They ranked the top 101 players from the 2022 season, and the duo made the cut.

They were one of two quarterback-receiver pairings to each rank in the top 25. The other pair was Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Marvin Harrison, both expected to become first-round draft picks.

Hooker was the No. 15 players and the No. 5 quarterbacks. While his season was cut short due to an ACL tear against South Carolina, Hooker redefined what it means to play quarterback for head coach Josh Heupel.

“Hooker’s torn ACL doesn’t take away from his Magical season, as Tennessee had the best offense in the country from a yard and points-per-game perspective. Hooker was the one leading the charge for the Vols with 32 total touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season. He also finished second in the Nation in passer rating (123.9), only behind CJ Stroud.”

Hyatt was the No. 25 players and the No. 2 receivers, behind only Harrison. He logged 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022, becoming the most unguardable receiver in the SEC.

Many doubted Hyatt’s size out of high school. While the 6-1 speedster has frame concerns, he gets open and tracks the football well, the only prerequisites needed to play in Tennessee’s offense.

“Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award this season after leading the Nation with a 156.5 passer rating when targeted. His 15 receiving touchdowns also led the Power Five. Now, a lot of that production was schemed, as his 77.4 grade Barely ranked top 50 among college football wide receivers. He only faced press coverage on 31 snaps this season. Still, his elite speed was a Nightmare for SEC defenses all season.”

