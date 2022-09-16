Henderson mourns Coach Phil Gibson

HENDERSON, Ky. — Phil Gibson was always a fighter.

Although his esophageal cancer diagnosis came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he overcame numerous setbacks to continue doing what he loved: coaching basketball. He battled to return as an Assistant Coach for the Henderson County High School girls, whom he helped lead to 11 Second Region Championships in 14 years.

“He would have good days and bad days, but he would keep coaching,” Henderson girls Coach Jeff Haile said. “I just appreciate all his time that he’s spent with these girls over the years. I know they appreciate it. He dedicated himself trying to teach them the right way of playing basketball and the right way to present himself on and off the floor.”

Gibson kept fighting until he died Monday at age 67 following recent surgery for a brain tumor.

The legendary Coach amassed 584 wins in 29 seasons as a varsity head Coach — 12 with Henderson County’s boys after a 17-year stint with Webster County’s girls. He remains the all-time winningest Coach in Henderson boys history and twice took the Colonels to the Final Four of the state tournament.

Henderson County Asst. Coach Phil Gibson takes a look at the scoreboard during their Second Region Tournament Championship game against Union County at Hopkins County Central High School Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was inducted into the Webster County High School Hall of Fame as both a player and a Coach in 2021 and into the Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

“This is a huge loss for the Colonel community,” Henderson boys Coach Tyler Smithhart said. “His impact on basketball in the community is immeasurable. He represents that old-school, hard-nosed mentality, and you just don’t find that much anymore. We hope as a program, as well as the girls, I’m sure , to continue to Honor his Legacy with how we play and how we go about our business.”

