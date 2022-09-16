Henderson mourns Coach Phil Gibson

HENDERSON, Ky. — Phil Gibson was always a fighter.

Although his esophageal cancer diagnosis came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he overcame numerous setbacks to continue doing what he loved: coaching basketball. He battled to return as an Assistant Coach for the Henderson County High School girls, whom he helped lead to 11 Second Region Championships in 14 years.

“He would have good days and bad days, but he would keep coaching,” Henderson girls Coach Jeff Haile said. “I just appreciate all his time that he’s spent with these girls over the years. I know they appreciate it. He dedicated himself trying to teach them the right way of playing basketball and the right way to present himself on and off the floor.”

Gibson kept fighting until he died Monday at age 67 following recent surgery for a brain tumor.

The legendary Coach amassed 584 wins in 29 seasons as a varsity head Coach — 12 with Henderson County’s boys after a 17-year stint with Webster County’s girls. He remains the all-time winningest Coach in Henderson boys history and twice took the Colonels to the Final Four of the state tournament.

He was inducted into the Webster County High School Hall of Fame as both a player and a Coach in 2021 and into the Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

“This is a huge loss for the Colonel community,” Henderson boys Coach Tyler Smithhart said. “His impact on basketball in the community is immeasurable. He represents that old-school, hard-nosed mentality, and you just don’t find that much anymore. We hope as a program, as well as the girls, I’m sure , to continue to Honor his Legacy with how we play and how we go about our business.”

Gibson made his impact felt throughout from the Henderson and Webster communities to across the region and even into Evansville. Haile said players always cherished his presence on the floor.

“That’s what coaching is all about,” he said. “It’s about fighting through things and coming out on top and doing the best you can.”

Smithhart played under Gibson in the early 2000s and immediately learned how much he valued the nature of being a team rather than a group of individuals. You see, Smithhart had dyed his hair beach blonde the summer before his freshman year. Then, on the first day of summer camp, Gibson stopped him in his tracks.

“If you’re going to camp with us in a day or two, then that’s going to be gone,” Gibson said of Smithhart’s hair. “You’re not going to go to team camp looking like that.”

Smithhart was shocked, but that hard lesson is something he still values.

“That moment always stands out to me,” Smithhart said. “Not only did he save me from a really bad haircut, but he also instilled in me this sense that the team is the most important and individualism and individual identity was going to come second to being a valued member of the team.”

He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened.

While Gibson was at times tough and demanding, Smithhart and many others reaped the rewards of playing for him. They challenged players to reach levels of discipline and perseverance they didn’t know they could. Gibson was a major influence on his future of playing college basketball at Transylvania University and eventually becoming a coach.

“Like any great coach, Coach Gibson held his players to high standards,” Smithhart said. “They did that because they knew we were capable of doing more than we ever thought we could.”

Henderson athletics director Mark Andrews started Assistant coaching duties for the boys around the same time Smithhart arrived. Gibson not only taught Andrews about basketball and perseverance but also how to separate work from his personal life. He gave Andrews the drive to mentor athletes, which remains beneficial.

“I enjoyed learning so much from him every day,” Andrews said. “We had a good staff and I think that we were all helpful to each other.”

Andrews called Gibson one of the toughest people he’s ever met, especially after he returned while battling cancer.

“He’s always going to do what he thinks is right and what he thinks is best, even if it’s hard for him to do so,” Andrews said.

Current Fleming boys Coach Buddy Biggs was another Assistant under Gibson from 1998-2000. He was 28 years old when he joined a successful program. The Colonels nearly won the program’s first state title in 1999 but lost in the semifinals on a last-second shot to eventual Champion Ballard.

Whether you were a player or a coach, Gibson held the same high standards. The same went for himself. It remains a thrill for Biggs to have worked with a “legend.”

“It’s something that I took very seriously,” Biggs said. “I worked my hardest for him for those two years because he demanded that of you and wanted that out of you every single day.”

Biggs can’t measure how much Gibson meant to his career. He took the extra time to teach him about all aspects of the game, from talking to the media to managing people and understanding the finances needed to run a program.

“Those two years meant a lot to my development,” Biggs said. “I’ve been a head coach in my 20th year now. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for Phil Gibson.”

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, [email protected], and on Twitter @Twashington490.