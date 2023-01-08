Henderson Earns 100th Ivy Win as Men’s Basketball Outlasts Cornell, 75-68

Next Game: at Brown 1/14/2023 | 2:00 PM ESPN+ Jan. 14 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Brown

ITHACA, NY – The Princeton University men’s basketball team completed the weekend Sweep Saturday night inside Newman Arena, outlasting Cornell 75-68 as Franklin C. Cappon-Edward C. Green ’40 Head Coach Mitch Henderson recorded his 100th regular season Ivy League win.

Henderson becomes the eighth men’s basketball coach to record 100 Ivy League regular season conference victories. He joins Pete Carril in the Century Club, who leads all Ivy League men’s coaches with 310 regular season conference wins.

Senior Ryan Langborg led all scorers with 20 points, and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line with his nine made free throws a career-best. Senior Tosan Evbuomwan contributed 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, a game and career-high nine assists, and seven rebounds. Freshman Deven Austin added a career-high 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and junior Matt Allocco had 11 points, going 2-for-3 from deep. Freshman Caden Pierce had a double-double with a career-high 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting, and pulled down the game and season-high 13 rebounds. Pierce’s five made field goals were a career-high, and he has now recorded a double-digit rebounding total three times in 2022-23.

Hot shooting from deep helped the Tigers take an early lead over the Big Red, with back-to-back Langborg Threes along with an Allocco three giving the Tigers a 9-5 advantage with 16:42 on the clock.

Cornell battled back to tie it up at 12-12 with 13:06 remaining in the half, but layups by Evbuomwan and Langborg along with a two-handed slam by Pierce gave the Tigers an 18-15 lead with 10:02 on the clock .

The Big Red would retake the lead, 19-18 at 8:41 but a 5-0 Princeton run sparked by a senior Keeshawn Kellman layup saw Princeton jump ahead 23-19 with 6:37 left in the half after a made free throw by Austin. Princeton and Cornell continued to battle back-and-forth, and while a two-handed slam by Pierce tied it up at 34-34 with 1:06 on the clock, the Big Red took a 37-34 advantage into halftime.

The Tigers opened the second half with a 5-0 run, taking a 38-37 lead with 18:18 remaining after a corner three-pointer by Austin. The contest resumed its back-and-forth nature, with an Evbuomwan three-pointer making it a 44-44 game at 15:37, but a 7-0 run by the Big Red gave Cornell a 51-44 advantage with 12:56 left to play.

The Tigers reduced the deficit to one, 52-51, after an Austin layup and a pair of free throws by Langborg with 8:52 on the clock, then took a 55-54 advantage at 7:28 after Allocco and Austin both went 2 -for-2 from the free throw line.

Princeton and Cornell continued to trade baskets, with a corner three-pointer by Austin with 3:54 on the clock giving the Tigers a three-point advantage, 66-63.

A runner by Allocco with the shot clock expiring gave the Tigers a 68-65 lead with 2:58 remaining, and the Tigers would go a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line inside the final minute to hold on for the 75 -68 Triumph.

