Hen Hud’s Davis is Gatorade New York Player of the Year

It was just another day in Orchestra for Hen Hud senior Amya Davis, when the school’s front desk secretary personally came to call her into the office.

Many possibilities rushed into Davis’ nervous mind, everything except for the exciting news that was waiting for her from volleyball coaches Diane Swertfager and Dina Bertoline.

Davis is the 2022-23 Gatorade New York Volleyball Player of the Year.

“Coach Bertoline was there with Coach Swertfager on the phone, and she put the phone on speaker and told me the news and I couldn’t believe it,” Davis said. “I started yelling — lightly, of course, since there were classes going on, but I was so happy. … It means everything; the world and more, and I know I say that a lot in every interview, but it really does. It’s an indescribable feeling of gratitude, Joy and thankfulness. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people who have pushed me to be the person I am today.

“To win this award, it’s amazing, because I won it for everyone who has helped me get here and be a part of this journey, not just for myself.”

Hen Hud’s Davis is Gatorade New York Player of the Year

Player of the Year: Hen Hud’s Amya Davis is the Journal News/lohud Westchester/Putnam Player of the Year

All-state: 18 Section 1 players earn all-state accolades

All section: 2022 all-section, all-conference and individual award winners in Section 1 girls volleyball

State champs: Hen Hud gets a perfect ending to a perfect season, sweeps Wayne for the state title

A volleyball powerhouse, Hen Hud is no stranger to titles and banners, but this season it found a way to raise the standard even higher and accomplish first-time feats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button