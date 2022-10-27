‘Helping create a Performing arts mecca’: Grass Valley council approves InConcert Sierra project

Community members packed Grass Valley’s City Council Chambers to show their support for the 42,000 square foot InConcert Sierra concert hall and event center project.

On Tuesday night the Grass Valley City Council voted to approve the InConcert Sierra project (ICS) which will allow renovations to the 42,000 square foot office structure at 125 Crown Point Court in the Whispering Pines Business Park.

When completed, the space will house a 10,000 square foot concert hall, a black box theater, a conference center with adjacent kitchen, and plenty of office space to lease.

“This is sort of the missing piece, if you would, in helping to create Grass Valley and Nevada City as a Performing arts Mecca for the area,” area transportation planner Paul Jewel said during the meeting.

Community Development Department Principal planner Lance Lowe gave a detailed presentation, Addressing prior mitigation and uses for the space.

Community members packed the council Chambers during the meeting and many gave public comments in support of the project, including Paul Jewel who said it was a “win-win for the community” who value music and the arts; the added tourism and dollars for local businesses were also welcome.

William Jewel, a neighbor at Whispering Pines whose property backed up to the business park, turned to the audience saying, “Welcome to the neighborhood!” Jewel noted that growing up, his family always had to travel to San Francisco for concerts and performances, and that it was a gift to the community to offer the arts right here in Grass Valley.

City of Grass Valley planner Lance Lowe explains the InConcert Sierra project to members of the council during Tuesday’s meeting. The council approved the project on a 4-0 vote.

Alasdair Fraser, a Celtic folk musician, and world renowned artist, wrote a letter addressed to the City Council emphasizing the unique community in Nevada County: “One reason I chose to live in Nevada County was because of the recognition we give to the arts. “

With the potential of entertaining over 500 concert goers at a time, parking concerns were addressed as well as over-flight concerns for the local airport. Response to the concerns concluded that the 2017 Settlement Agreement does not conflict. Amending the Whispering Pines Plan to create a new Subarea – SP-1A.1 should be approved with small edits in language.

Clarity over legal phrases in the project’s wording, such as “potential for intended use” were discussed, including how and when the indoor concerts would take place. A handful of representatives from the group, Community Environmental Advocacy (CEA), presented statements that criticized what was described as an outdated Whispering Pines business park plan.

Comments by Barbara Veins during the meeting addressed zoning that might need some “tweaking” before granting variances. Concerns over parking and zoning were addressed by Lance Lowe from the Community Development Department, who ensured that agreements for parking with adjacent businesses would need to be met by the applicants.

City Councilperson Tom Ivy proposed to revisit the overall plan for the Whispering Pines Business Park to ensure correct mitigations.

“It’s not falling on deaf ears that we will in good faith continue the conversation to revisit the (subdivision) plan,” Ivy said.

Council members Bob Branstrom (from left), Jan Arbuckle, Mayor Ben Aguilar, and Tom Ivy spoke in support of the InConcert Sierra project before voting to approve. Council member Hillary Hodge recused herself from the meeting during the item.

The project was approved on a 4-0 vote with council members Bob Branstrom, Jan Arbuckle, Mayor Ben Aguilar, and Council person Ivy present. Council member Hilary Hodge recused herself from the item.

Mayor Aguilar ended the discussion by commenting on the outpouring of support from Residents attending the meeting in “historic numbers.” Making a proposal and working through the steps to add cultural and educational opportunities to the community was to be commended: “Welcome to the process,” stated Mayor Aguilar.

