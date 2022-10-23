Help wanted: Lenoir Community College

The Art Instructor is responsible for providing quality art instruction to Associate of Fine Arts-Visual Arts students and other LCC students needing Gen Ed Art Courses through the use of seated, online, and lab courses. The instructor is responsible for providing one-on-one and whole group instruction so that students are able to successfully complete degree requirements in an engaging environment. The instructor is responsible for scheduling, creating, and coordinating all courses via the Fine Arts Program Chair so that students can successfully complete degree requirements; coordinating all facets of the AFA-Visual Arts Program; and promoting the visual arts in the local and surrounding community through visible, vibrant, and engaging means.

The duties of the Art Instructor include, but are not limited to:

· Enhance community partnerships in the arts by working with local leaders in the arts community

· Organize and host art exhibitions to showcase the art of students, faculty/staff, and guest artists on an annual basis

· Implement, organize, and work with the LCC Foundation to coordinate at least 2 AFA-Visual Art events in the community to promote visibility of the arts and to grow funding for future Art students

· Partner with the AFA-Music Program to assist with set building, design, and painting/construction for all future Theatrical events

· Collaborate with four-year college and university partners to build pathways for students to seamlessly transfer at least 60 of their AFA credits to a bachelor’s degree

· Procure necessary adjuncts for Art Courses to ensure courses can be offered that align with students’ degree pathways

· Ensure a vibrant presence of the LCC Visual Arts Program in Lenoir, Jones, Greene, and surrounding counties via social media, events, and other platforms

· Enhance the LCC Visual Arts Program to include courses in ceramics, photography, glass blowing, and other courses as needed

· Showcase student/faculty art, sculptures, ceramics, etc. on campus and at community art exhibitions

Other Duties

· Ensure the Art Lab and Curriculum Spaces are clean, organized, and presentable as a visible art space

· Direct students in laboratory classes; train and supervise activities of students in lab settings; assist students with lab assignments and related activities

· Ensure that equipment, materials, and other resources such as instructional aids are available for classes

· Take a lead role in maintaining lab art equipment; and if needed, perform simple maintenance

· Make arrangements for equipment repairs when machines, tables, etc. break down

· Plan, implement, and evaluate course-specific instruction

· Facilitate instruction in the teaching Discipline with the Faculty

· Coordinate the planning, implementation, and evaluation of courses

· Develop, implement, and evaluate the curriculum

· Coordinate and supervise curriculum development by designing, planning, organizing, and evaluating the assigned program of study

· Supervise and participate in the evaluation of Faculty within the program area

· Develop, implement, and evaluate departmental specific policies with the division leadership

· Serve as a resource for student resolutions

Faculty members are expected to demonstrate and maintain competence in each of the following areas throughout their employment at the College:

Mastery of Subject Matter

· Demonstrate a thorough and accurate knowledge in the teaching discipline

· Display ability to interpret and evaluate the theories of the field or discipline

· Connect the subject matter with related fields

· Stay current in the subject matter through professional development; involvement in professional organizations; and attending professional meetings, conferences and/or workshops

· Learn and use technology to enhance teaching and the educational experience when appropriate

Teaching Performance

· Teach a course load appropriate to the teaching Discipline

· Plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize student learning

· Employ appropriate teaching and learning strategies to communicate subject matter to students

· Modify, where appropriate, instructional methods and strategies to meet diverse student needs

· Employ available instructional technology, ie the Internet, interactive technology, etc., when appropriate

· Encourage the development of communication skills and higher order thinking skills through appropriate student assignments

· Contribute to the selection and development of instructional materials in accordance with course objectives

Evaluation of Student Learning

· Establish and follow Meaningful learning objectives

· Develop and explain methods that fairly measure student progress towards course objectives

· Evaluate student performance fairly and consistently and return student work promptly to promote maximum learning

· Maintain accurate records of student progress and submit final grades each semester according to established deadlines

· Demonstrate sensitivity to student needs and circumstances

Support of College Policies and Procedures

· Teach classes as assigned in a multi-campus environment

· Teach credit or non-credit courses in the teaching Discipline as needed

· Post and maintain regular office hours to ensure accessibility to colleagues and to students for advice and consultation

· Serve as Faculty academic advisor for students

· Prepare, distribute, and submit syllabi and approved course outlines for all assigned sections in accordance with program and Divisional policies

· Maintain confidentiality of student information

· Substitute for other instructors in the teaching Discipline in case of an absence

· Exercise Stewardship of college facilities, materials, and resources

· Comply with responsibilities as cited in the Lenoir Community College Catalog, Faculty Handbook, Handbook for Distance Education, Policy Manual, and Procedures Manual

Participation in College, Division, Department, and Program Activities

· Serve on College committees as assigned

· Participate in meetings and events as required

· Respond in a timely manner to requests for information

· Support both part-time and full-time colleagues

· Contribute to program, department, and division curriculum development processes

· Participate in graduation ceremonies

· Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills in communication with students, colleagues, staff, and administrators as an individual or as a team member

Contribution to the Growth and Enhancement of College Mission and Programs

· Maintain familiarity with College goals, mission, and long-range plans

· Contribute to planning and development processes through appropriate mechanisms and channels

· Participate in professional activities that contribute to the educational goals of the College and its constituents

· Perform professional responsibilities in accordance with pertinent goals, mission, and plans of the College

· Participate in the marketing, recruitment, and retention of students, faculty, and staff

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications

· Master’s degree from a regionally Accredited institution in Art or a Master’s degree and 18 Graduate semester hours in Art (courses designated as graduate-level Art courses)

· Previous teaching experience at a community college or university, experience using instructional technologies, and teaching online courses are preferred

Working Conditions

· Typical classroom and laboratory environment

Notice of Nondiscrimination

Lenoir Community College is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The College complies with existing federal, state, and local laws and regulations regarding nondiscrimination. The College prohibits discrimination against and/or exclusion from participation in any benefits or activities by any person, either on the staff and Faculty or in the student body, on the grounds of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, gender, age , political affiliation, or disability.