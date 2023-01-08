Help Support the 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts • Coral Springs Talk

﻿

By Sharon Aron Baron

The 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts is calling on corporate sponsors and personal donors to make the event a reality.

The non-profit festival, which celebrates all forms of art, is held on March 18 and 19, 2023.

Corporate sponsorships range from $300 to $25,000 and include a range of benefits, such as a complimentary booth at the festival and recognition in print advertising and press releases. There are also special opportunities available, including the chance to sponsor the performance stages and children’s area.

In addition to the professional juried arts and crafts show featuring over 200 fine artisans and crafters, live music, dance exhibitions, theater, and literary performances, and a children’s area.

The festival also holds Gardenfest Coral Springs, which offers a variety of plants and gardening advice from experts.

Individual donations of any size can be made at any time on the festival’s website. For more information on sponsorships and donations, visit www.csfoa.org or call Gil Sternbach at 954-263-6336.

