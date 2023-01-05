Help Santa help Pilot Arts, YAG

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked area Nonprofits what was on their Christmas wish lists — volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they needed. We hope our Readers have reached out and made the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list started on Thanksgiving Day in the Our Town section and wraps up with two final Nonprofits today. If your nonprofit has needs during the year, email Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at [email protected] Christmas can happen anytime!

Young Actors Guild

Hometown: Van Buren

Mission: To Foster a love of the arts and inspire creativity in young people through no-fee, high-quality theater production opportunities and workshops led by professional theater artists.

Needs: We give Scholarships to all participants so all youth are able to participate, so we always appreciate donations and sponsors that support this effort. Venmo @weareyag

Website: weareYAG.com

Contact: [email protected]

Pilot Arts

Mailing address: 3810 S. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville 72701

Mission: To give new Voices and stories in musical theater a space to grow and to inspire and involve our community of Everyday artists.

Needs: We are always looking for unique spaces to tell stories in. We also always welcome sponsors to be a part of our season. We are currently accepting marketing sponsors and donors for season 2023.

Website: PilotArts.com

Contact: Missy Gipson, director, at [email protected]

Also listed this year were:

Rogers Historical Museum (Contact rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154)

Bella Vista Historical Museum ([email protected] or 855-2335)

Museum of Native American History ([email protected] or 273-2456)

WelcomeHealth (444-6033 or [email protected])

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter ([email protected] or (479) 795-2417)

Life Styles ([email protected] or 435-6067)

Court Appointed Special Advocates ([email protected] or 725-2213)

Peace at Home Family Shelter ([email protected])

Bella Vista Animal Shelter ([email protected] or 855-6020)

Arts Live Theater ([email protected])

Art Ventures ([email protected])

Teen Action & Support Center ([email protected] or 636-8272)

Arkansas Public Theater (631-8988 or [email protected])

The Equality Crew ([email protected])

Walton Arts Center ([email protected])