Help Santa help Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Arts Live, Art Ventures

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area Nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists — volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our Readers will reach out and make the holidays happy for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list started on Thanksgiving Day in the Our Town section and will wrap up on Jan.5. To have your organization included, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at [email protected]

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

Address: 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista 72715

Mission: To help the lost and homeless animals from the city of Bella Vista. We provide food, shelter and medical care for the animals in need, until they are returned or adopted into loving homes.

Needs: Bleach, Frontline flea and tick, Purina One Puppy food (wet and dry), Purina One Dog food, Purina Naturals cat food, Odoban, gift cards, postage and 13-gallon trash bags.

Website: bellavista-animalshelter.org

Contact: Nancy Cullins, executive director, at [email protected] or 855-6020

Arts Live Theatre

Address: PO Box 4362, Fayetteville 72702

Mission: To Empower children and enrich lives through Excellence in children’s theater and education, putting kids center stage

Needs: A few small handyman jobs at our theater; donations for our Scholarship Fund; spring sponsors for our 2022-2023 production season.

Website: artslivetheatre.com

Contact: [email protected]

Art Ventures

Address: 20 S. Hill Ave., Fayetteville 72701

Mission: Art Ventures promotes the visual arts in Northwest Arkansas by actively collaborating with the community, supporting artists working to the highest standards, encouraging education and public engagement in the arts, and providing accessibility to under-represented communities.

Needs: Gift cards to Harps, Walmart, Sam’s and Office Depot for First Thursday refreshments and office supplies for exhibitions; 12 month subscription to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, paper and electronic option; projector and screen; art supplies; Portable microphone and speaker; Amazon gift card.

Website: artventures-nwa.org

Contact: Lakeisha Edwards, [email protected]