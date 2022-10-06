Help Orphans and Foster Kids at Tuscaloosa Kickball Tourney
The Coaling Baptist Church is hosting a Defend the Orphans (DTO) Kickball Tournament fundraiser. This is where you can “have fun and help meet the needs of orphans and foster children at the same time,” according to a press release promoting the event.
All proceeds go to the “Defend the Orphans” ministry to benefit Foster children and international orphans. Also, there will be concessions and t-shirts available at the park benefitting DTO. Information about adoption and Foster care will also be available at the tables Hosted by DHR and ABCH.
Kickball Tournament Information
Saturday, October 15th
Coaling Ballpark – 11281 Stephens Loop, Coaling, AL 35453
Starting at 9 in the morning
For more details call 205.556.2775
How to Build a Team
Coaling Baptist Church invites “you to build your team and register for the double elimination kickball tournament.” It costs $125 to register a team or $15 per pick-up player. To register and for more information email [email protected]
Volunteers Needed
DTO needs volunteers to lend a helping hand this year. Help this event be a success. According to the press release, the areas where they need help are “team/ballfield assistants, check-in table, concession stand, set up and clean up. You may also sign up at the welcome desk in the CBC church or by calling the church office at 205-556-2557.”
Other Ways to Help
Coaling Baptist Church can also use food and drink donations to be served at the concession stand. Also, they are accepting tax-deductible monetary donations and business sponsors for the day of advertisement. Please contact the church for more information at 205-556-2557.
(Source) Press Release sent to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. Click here for more about Coaling Baptist Church.
