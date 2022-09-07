Help Kids Food Basket reach their goal of 200,000 decorated bags!

Help us reach our goal of 200,000 decorated bags by September, 30!

Add a touch of love to our Sack Suppers this September! Sack Suppers are a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school or distribution site, ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.

What you’ll need:

Brown or white 6 or 8 lb. or size extra-large paper sacks work best.

Crayons or markers.

Refrain from using paint, glitter, feathers or stickers, as they can come off in the food.

Please keep in mind that many Sack Suppers will be going to public schools and therefore cannot contain religious messages.

Feel free to drop decorated bags off during the month of September at any Kids’ Food Basket location.

Are you not local to West Michigan? We highly encourage you to mail decorated bags to our Headquarters in Kent County!

Kent: 1300 Plymouth NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Monday – Thursday: 9 am to 5 pm

Friday: 9 am to 3 pm

Ottawa and Allegan: 652 Hastings Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Monday – Thursday: 9 am to 4 pm

Friday: 9 am to 3 pm

Muskegon: 1011 2nd St. Muskegon, MI 49440, Central United Methodist Church

Monday – Thursday: 9 am to 4 pm

Friday: 9 am to 3 pm

Don’t forget to take pictures of your beautiful designs and share them with us by posting pictures on your social media and use #brownbagdecoratingday!

Brown Bag Decorating Day Pop Up Event

Join KFB and West Michigan artists on September 27 for a Brown Bag Decorating Pop Up. Local food vendors will be onsite to fuel your creativity!

When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Where: Kids’ Food Basket Farm – Kent County (1300 Plymouth Ave. NE , Grand Rapids)

When: 12 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

To RSVP, please email: [email protected]

Brown Bag Decorating Week – For Schools!

September 26 – 30

This year, we have partnered with West Michigan schools to collect decorated brown bags for Sack Suppers!

Questions? Email: [email protected]