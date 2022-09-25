‘Hell Yeah. Let’s Do This’: When Phil Mickelson’s Golf Outing With Tom Brady Ended Drastically Different Than Expected

30 years into pro golf, Phil Mickelson today enjoys being called a 6-time major champion. While the 52-year-old has an impressive skillset, his well-dedicated pre-tournament preparations play a major role in his success. Over the years, it has been evident that Mickelson reaches the golf course a couple of days earlier than the tournament to ensure a Fulling pre-tournament preparations. Similar was the case at the 2017 Masters Tournament.

A 3-time Masters Champion, Mickelson, similar to every year, reached the Augusta National Golf Club a couple of days earlier. However, unlike other years, this time, he opted to have NFL Star Tom Brady as his training partner. While the Californian golfer hoped to have a fruitful session of golf, he ended up helping Brady train for his upcoming NFL game.

Phil Mickelson ditches golf to help Tom Brady train for the NFL

In 2020, Mickelson teamed up with Tom Brady to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a Charity event for COVID-19 relief. In a build-up to the much talked about event, Mickelson indulged in a conversation with the PGA Tour. During the conversation, he recalled how his Masters preparation with Brady turned into an NFL preparation.

“I went with Jimmy Dunne and Tom Brady,” Mickelson started. “And we all went and worked out in the morning and Brady said, ‘Hey listen, I’ve got to go throw to [Patriots receiver Julian] Edelman next week. I always like to throw a little bit and keep my arm sharp. Do you mind catching a few passes?’”

Digging Deeper into the life of Mickelson, he has been a huge NFL fan. Getting an opportunity to train with an NFL star like Brady, goes without saying received an unsaid yes from Mickelson even before his words.

Going ahead in the conversation, the former World No. 2 continued, “So I’m like, ‘Hell yeah. Let’s do this.’”

Brady’s game leaves a lasting impression on Mickelson

Practicing with Brady would be a dream for most NFL fans. An experience that Mickelson not only lived, but also later elucidated. They recalled Brady throwing passes at him at 7:30 in the morning.

Brady is known for his powerful throws. A quality that helped him shine out in his team at that time, the New England Patriots. Also, a quality, that left a lasting impression on Mickelson.

Going further in the conversation, Mickelson revealed he never saw a football go at such a speed. Additionally, he said, “I’ve played catch with some guys with good arms and stuff, but this ball is whistling at me and I’m only catching the last half of it.”

The golfer was surprised by the amount of ground and shoulder strength Brady had. They said “… and the ball just comes in 25 yards away and there’s just no drop.”

Following the interview, Mickelson went ahead to create another memory with Brady, playing ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’. Even though he and Brady failed to overshadow the score of the pair of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, the four together managed to raise a whopping $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

