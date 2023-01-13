‘Hell Ya. Unbelievable’: Golf Fans Run Wild With Latest PGA Tour Live Streaming News
Over the years, golf has grown in popularity. From sold-out viewer passes at golf courses to soaring TV viewership, this has caused broadcasting channels and streaming networks to fight over the rights to broadcast. Recently, yet another player has emerged, bringing smiles to many of the Canadian PGA Tour fans.
The more popular the sport becomes, the more TV partners appear on the market, particularly for the ever-popular PGA Tour. The Canadian broadcaster seems to have capitalized on that popularity too, announcing itself as the Tours new streaming partner.
Golf world reacts to PGA Tour partnering with a Canadian broadcaster
Recently, Bob Weeks, a senior Reporter and a golf Analyst for TSN, posted an update on the PGA Tour streaming network. They wrote, “TSN has acquired the rights to PGA Tour LIVE and will broadcast it on the all-new streaming product TSN+.” The Reporter explained that this was in immediate effect and that fans could watch the current event of the tour that was underway, the Sony Open.
Soon after watching the Sentry Tournament, the fans could binge the Sony open on TSN now. Weeks added, “TSN will stream every PGA Tour event, start to finish.” The Analyst also mentioned that there would be four live feeds streaming simultaneously.
Breaking: TSN has acquired the rights to PGA Tour LIVE and will broadcast it on the all-new streaming product TSN+ You can watch the SONY Open right now!!! TSN will stream every PGA Tour event, start to finish. Four days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds. Free trial is on
— Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) January 12, 2023
Many in the golf world were thrilled by the news. One fan wrote, “Unbelievable. Great news.” And another commented, “Hell ya, Bob!!!”
As a Canadian golf lover this is the best news I’ve heard in a long time. It was always a juggle to find good coverage.
— mikep (@mikepoolezz2) January 13, 2023
There were also some cynics in the crowd. They were not impressed at all with the new streaming partners and lashed out at TSN.
What else do you want us to pay for? TSN has five channels, use them properly instead of showing the same thing on four of them
— Adam Lamers (@adam_lamers12) January 13, 2023
Not a chance in hell people are going to pay for another streaming service!
— d sags (@dsags2013) January 13, 2023
Then how much? So I go from free PGA on my cable to having to pay more, shame on you so
— Jeff_thetruth (@j32058290) January 13, 2023
Some LIV Golf fans questioned TSN’s decision to choose the Tour over the Saudi-backed league. One fan even wrote, “Should’ve been LIV.”
LIV would have been cooler
— Kempton Blue Checkmark (@IsThisGreen) January 12, 2023
Regardless of the fans’ reactions, TSN was certainly able to get the word out about their new partnership.
Where is the Sony Open being played?
The second PGA Tour event of the year, the Sony Open, began this week on Thursday at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii. The tournament sees a field of 144 players competing for $7.9 million. 19 of the players who played at the Tournament of Champions in the first week of January are competing in this event as well.
“It feels like a little calmer week than tackling that mountain over there,” said Adam Scott, one of those 19 players, as per US News. The Open will see a cut made after the second round, with more than half the field heading home early.
Who among the huge field of 144 do you think will take home the title this year? Tune in over the next 3 days to find out.