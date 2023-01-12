‘Hell Of A Year’: Netflix’s Latest Golf Documentary Opens Doors To Berserk Reactions From The Golf World

Netflix, the streaming giant, is known for tapping diverse target audiences, and now is the time for golf fans. PGA Tour fans have a chance to follow the journey of a group of underdogs as they strive to overcome obstacles and become Champions on the field with Netflix’s upcoming documentary series, Full Swing.

The first trailer for the documentary released on Wednesday with PGA Tour stars like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and many more The fans had been waiting for this documentary for a really long time, and with the release of the trailer , they can’t seem to keep calm.

Know more about Full Swing

The streaming Giant has finally heard the request of the fans of golf. It is coming out with a documentary providing the insiders to the golf lovers. The Full Swing is going to premiere on February 15th of this year. The PGA Tour, Box to Box Films, and Vox Media Studios have worked together on its production. It is an eight-episode series that offers fans an insight into what it takes to compete and succeed in men’s professional golf.

The journey of the popular PGA Tour players will be showcased in the documentary series, as per the official description from PGA.com. Ian Poulter said in the trailer, “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour,” The trailer starts with a very fitting assessment of the off course events of 2022.

The biggest events of the year like the Masters, Open Championship, PGA Championship, and the US Open and inside stories of the players have also been covered in the series. Golf fans will not want to miss this unique and in-depth look into the world of professional golf. You can also visit the Instagram account of Golf Digest to see the trailer.

Fan React to the Glorious announcement

The fans of golf are unable to keep their calm, and have gone all out in the comment section of Netflix’s tweet. A twitter handle named Michelob ULTRA tweeted, “Need a full cooler of ULTRA for this. Call that Netflix and chill.” Clearly, fans are all set and are scheduling their time around the release. One such Twitter account tweeted, “Just hook me up with the cooler I’ll handle the rest…” Some of the lovers of golf have gotten something to occupy their times until the Florida Swing, as said by a fan, “Guess what’s Occupying our time until the Florida Swing.” Some fans think of it as a drive to survive. Another twitter account handle named Zach Zienka tweeted, “This could also technically be called Drive to Survive.“

How excited are you for the release of Full Swing?