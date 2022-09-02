Helias to open CMAC schedule at Hickman

The Helias Crusaders are undefeated all-time in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.

They don’t believe there’s a reason for that to stop now.

Helias begins its bid for a third consecutive CMAC football title Tonight when the Crusaders open conference play in Columbia against the Hickman Kewpies. Game time is 7 pm

“Every CMAC game is pivotal because we want to keep that conference win streak going,” Helias Coach Chris Hentges said. “We need to be focused and ready to go.”

Hickman (0-1) started its season with a 28-0 loss at home to Class 5 No. 8 North Kansas City, featuring three NCAA Division I recruits on its defensive line, last Friday night.

“(North Kansas City) would shut down a lot of offenses across the state,” Hentges said.

The Kewpies played well early against the Hornets, moving the ball across midfield on their first two possessions. But Hickman was plagued by penalties for much of the night, finishing with double-digit flags.

Offensively, the Kewpies operate out of the spread just like the Crusaders.

“I’d say 90 percent of what they run, we could put into our terminology,” Hentges said. “We do a lot of the same things.”

The Kewpies feature multiple skill players with the ability to break a play at any time.

“When you’re playing somebody with speed, you are one misstep or one missed tackle or one missed assignment from giving up six points,” Hentges said. “We are going to have to play good team defense, swarm to the ball like we did last week.”

Defensively, the Kewpies showed a 3-3-5 formation against the Hornets.

“That’s kind of the hot defense right now,” Hentges said. “It started at Iowa State, it’s built to stop the high-power offenses in the Big 12.”

In the formation, the defense plays with an extra safety who plays in the shadow of the middle linebacker.

“You’ve got the nose tackle, then the linebacker and then the safety is kind of hiding behind them,” Hentges said. “It makes it hard to account for him in the run game, it’s a challenge.

“We’ve altered the run game a little bit this week to make sure we can move the ball against them.”

Helias opened the season with a 31-21 win last Friday night at Hannibal. The Crusaders were strong in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

“That is a reflection of what kind of camp we had,” Hentges said. “The kids were focused, they worked hard. The coaches instructed well, we had a great game plan.

“We were able to impose our will and come out with a 10-point win.”

It is the traditional opener for the Crusaders and they enjoy opening the season against a tough opponent.

“It exposes weaknesses and shows what you need to work on,” Hentges said. “When you play a non-competitive game in Week 1, you win 50-0 and your starters are on the bench Midway through the third quarter, it’s great to get your young kids in but you don’t learn a lot about what type of football team you are.

“We love having the Hannibal game in Week 1, it’s a time-tested rivalry against a tough opponent.”

Playing a tradition Rival helps the focus during the weeks leading up to the opener.

“It helps the team throughout summer camp to put our laser focus on,” Hentges said. “We definitely made reference to what happened last year (a 54-20 loss at home to Hannibal), throughout the summer and preseason camp.

“The kids were locked in and ready to go.”

Aneyas Williams, Hannibal’s junior running back who added an offer Wednesday from Georgia to his stack from elite programs, finished with 57 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Crusaders.

“We spied him, we always had extra eyes on him as they moved him around in their formations and their tendencies where he was in that formation,” Hentges said. “We did some thorough scouting, we had some educated guesses where he was going when he got the football.”

On offense, the Crusaders did a great job running the ball in the second half against the Pirates to help control the clock. Helias picked up 110 yards on the ground in the final two quarters and finished with 153 in the game.

“The Rush yards weren’t as high as we might have liked them, but Hannibal had something to do with that by moving up its safety in our inside run game,” Hentges said.

The Crusaders were patient against the Pirates.

“This week could be very similar to that,” Hentges said. “Hickman has always been a physical, tough football team and we’re going to have to match that while keeping our poise.”

There’s little chance the Crusaders will be looking past the Kewpies tonight.

“It’s been a good week of practice, we’re not resting on our laurels after one week,” Hentges said. “We have big goals ahead of us.”

Notes: The Crusaders have won the last eight meetings against the Kewpies. Helias has outscored Hickman 307-65 in those games. … This is the first week for CMAC games, which are scheduled for Weeks 2-8. … Helias senior starting center Aidan Martin will miss the next couple of games with an injury. Mason Kliethermes, a senior, will start Tonight at center, backed up by sophomore Will Kemna. “We have a lot of confidence in both of them,” Hentges said. … Alex Cook will be back in the lineup at offensive guard and on the defensive line tonight. Aiden Hoeme started at guard against Hannibal. Hoeme will be Cook’s backup at guard as well as playing on the defensive line tonight. … Helias is tied for second with Capital City in the Class 5 District 4 standings after Week 1 with 30 points. Timberland is first with 33 points in the seven-team district. … Tonight’s game will be the last of the regular season out of Jefferson City for Helias. The Crusaders have five home games and road contests against Capital City and Jefferson City in the final seven weeks of the regular season.