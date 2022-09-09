Helias to face Battle in CMAC Matchup

The scary part? The Battle Spartans are averaging 35 points and 400 yards of total offense through two games this season.

The puzzling part? The Spartans are 0-2.

“They have a potent offense,” Helias Coach Chris Hentges said as the Crusaders (2-0) prepare to host Battle Tonight in Central Missouri Activities Conference action at Ray Hentges Stadium.

“Defensively, I think they are still looking to find an identity.”

Battle opened the season with two home games — a 68-38 loss to Park Hill in its opener before falling 41-32 to Capital City last Friday.

Justin Goolsby Returns at quarterback for the Spartans after earning all-CMAC honors last year after throwing for more than 2,300 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“He’s an athletic quarterback with a lot of experience,” Hentges said.

Goolsby, who was 14-of-24 passing last week for 186 yards, is also a threat with his legs. He ran for 144 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns against Capital City, including a 92-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

“We have to stay in our rush lanes,” Hentges said. “We want to put pressure on the quarterback, but we can’t flush (Goolsby) out of the pocket if we don’t have containment on the edge.

“He’s very capable of taking it the distance if we don’t maintain our containment.”

Rickie Dunn Returns at running back for the Spartans. He ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns last week against Capital City, including a 45-yard score.

“They can take a play and bounce it the other way for a touchdown,” Hentges said. “We have to be very disciplined, the backside of our defense has to really watch the cutbacks.

“He’s an explosive back.”

The Helias defense is coming off a strong performance last week, posting a shutout in a 41-0 win against Hickman.

“Any time you pitch a shutout, you give yourself a pretty good chance to win,” Hentges said.

Helias maintained the zero on the scoreboard as the defensive reserves played much of the second half last Friday.

“It was great to see them go out and compete,” Hentges said.

The Helias offense couldn’t find its footing through the first 1½ quarters against Hickman, managing just a field goal to lead 3-0.

“We missed a couple of things, we had a few assignments missed, some of the play calls weren’t the best in some situations,” Hentges said. “We just sputtered.”

But the Crusaders made a couple of adjustments up front and the offense got rolling. With the defense and special teams doing their parts, Helias scored 21 points in a span of three-plus minutes late in the second quarter as the Crusaders took a 24-0 advantage into halftime.

“We executed a little bit better, that Snowball started rolling downhill,” Hentges said. “It went from a 3-point game to a 24-point game and we were in total control.”

Helias is averaging 36 points and 388 total yards after two weeks of the season. A big part of that has been the play of the Offensive line, which had two different starters from Week 1. Alex Cook was back at a guard spot, while Mason Kliethermes started at center in place of the injured Aiden Martin.

“He and Aidan were in close competition throughout camp for that starting job, they were neck-and-neck,” Hentges said. “We have a lot of confidence in Mason.”

The Crusaders found out this week Martin will be out for the rest of the season with an injured knee.

“You always hate that for a senior who has worked so hard to get into the starting lineup,” Hentges said. “He did everything we asked him for four years and for this to happen is so disappointing for him.

“Those things seem to happen every year for a senior and you hate it. But Aidan is still a big part of the team.”

Battle has used a variety of defensive formations in the opening two games. The Spartans played a 3-3-5 similar to Hickman at the start of the opener against Park Hill before going back to a four-front. Battle also played five linemen at times against Capital City.

“We’ll be prepared for whatever they throw at us,” Hentges said.

This will be the first of three straight home games for the Crusaders after opening with two games on the road. Helias is 20-6 at home and 18-5 on the road in the past four-plus years, with seven of the losses coming in 2018, Hentges’ first year back as head coach.

In Hentges’ first stint as head coach, he and his staff noticed that the Crusaders played well on the road, but were a little less consistent at home.

“We couldn’t figure out why we were playing so well on the road and not as well at home,” Hentges said. “We decided then to keep the kids after school so we could control a little bit of what they were doing, what they were eating, etc.

“It’s worked out.”

For home games, Helias keeps around 40 players after school in the locker room building at the stadium and have a meal. They have the opportunity to watch a movie in the film room, or stretch out in the training room or locker room.

“We don’t force anything on them, but it’s two hours to relax,” Hentges said. “We don’t want them running around town or eating junk food,” Hentges said.

The rest of the team then shows up at 5 pm and the Crusaders begin their pregame routine.

“I think coaches can sometimes get too regimented or borderline superstitious about what they do before games,” Hentges said. “Last time we did this and we won, so we have to do that again, or you have something for a pregame meal and you didn’t play well and you never eat that again.

“But this has worked out for us more often than it hasn’t.”

Game time is 7 pm

Notes: Helias moved up one spot to No. 8 in Class 5 in this week’s Missouri Media rankings. … The Crusaders are 1-0 in the conference this season and are 13-0 all-time in CMAC games. … Helias is 3-3 all-time against Battle, including wins in the last two meetings. The Crusaders defeated the Spartans 35-22 last year in Columbia. … Helias leads the Class 5 District 4 standings with 51.5 points. Capital City is second with 44.5 points, while Timberland is third with 43 in the seven-team district. The district’s top seed will receive a bye in the first week of the postseason. … Logan Montoya, a junior linebacker, had a team-high eight tackles against Hickman. Helias finished with nine tackles for loss against Hickman. Montoya tops the Crusaders with 17 total tackles this season. Montoya and Maddox Fisher each have two tackles for loss.