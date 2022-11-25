Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Nov. 25

Theater

Grandstreet stages Christmas classic

Join Grandstreet Theater for an Adventure involving a Giant abominable snow monster, a singing snowman, misfit toys and a red-nosed reindeer that saves the day.

A holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him.

Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a Storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, it’s up to Rudolph to save Christmas.

Filled with your favorite characters and holiday hits, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

You can buy treats, ornaments and raffle tickets too.

Performance dates: Dec. 2-18, Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 pm, and Saturdays at 10:30 am, 2:30 and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm

Grandstreet Theater is located at 325 N. Park Ave. Get tickets at the box office, 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets cost $17 to $27.

A musical production of ‘The First Christmas’

Sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and directed by Stephi Johnson, a musical production of “The First Christmas” is coming to the Capital High School Auditorium in early December.

Shows will be at 7 pm Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 pm and 7 pm Dec. 3. Admission is free, and seats can be reserved at firstchristmasplayhelena.weebly.com.

“The First Christmas” is a movie produced by Liken Production that has been adapted to the stage as a musical. This story starts with the Brown family. The mother and father have decided to share their Christmas with another family who doesn’t have much and has had a really tough year. The Browns posed the idea to their young daughter Amelia. Amelia has been anxiously awaiting Christmas in the hopes of receiving a doll she has been wanting.

As Amelia’s parents explain the situation of giving away their Christmas, they tell Amelia three separate stories from the Bible: Zaharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the Shepherds and Angel Gabriel.

Amelia’s Imagination comes to life on stage as each of these stories are told. This musical is full of music and humor (the Shepherds even have what is called “a boy band” number) and leaves the audience walking away feeling uplifted and ready for the holiday season. “The First Christmas” is a non-denominational production for the entire family to enjoy.

Dance

“Mini-Nutcracker” performance at the Holter

Cast members of Premiere Dance Company’s 30th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker” will present a free “Mini-Nutcracker” performance at the Holter Museum on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m

Designed for young audience members, the tale of this beloved holiday classic will be told by Artistic Director Charlene White as the Dancers bring to life the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Community

Country Christmas Craft Show

The eighth annual benefit craft show will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 am to 4 pm

There will be more than 70 vendors featuring Christmas decor and gift items, artisan candy, wood decor, Montana-made items, vintage items, clothing, jewelry, and much more.

Food truck 206 BBQ Food will be on site. Get your shopping done, have a great lunch and support the Tri-county Wolves Special Olympics team. Special Olympics 2023 truck raffle tickets will be available. Admission is $4.

Film screening, discussion at Carroll

I joined Carroll College in recognizing National Native American Heritage Month. The Helena-area community is invited to a screening and follow-up discussion of the film “Trick or Treaty?” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 pm in the Simperman Hall Wiegand Amphitheater.

“Trick or Treaty?” reflects the often contradictory interpretations of treaties between First Nations and the “Crown.” The film powerfully portrays one community’s attempts to enforce their treaty rights and protect their lands, while also revealing the complexities of treaty agreements in contemporary contexts (Obomsawin, 2014).

Mike Jetty, an enrolled member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Nation and a Turtle Mountain Chippewa descendant, will join the discussion. Jetty works for the Montana Office of Public Instruction as an Indian Education Specialist.

This event is free and open to the public.

West Mont Christmas tree lot and Winterfest

Montana nonprofit West Mont will host a Christmas tree lot at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 11, or as long as supplies last. They will be selling Christmas trees, wreaths, tree stands, holiday gifts, festive food and hot drinks. They’ll also have some unique giving opportunities. Their Giving Tree will have gift tags that represent needs at their vocational and residential sites and detail the Christmas wishes of their under-resourced clients. The tree lot will be open Monday through Friday from 10 am-7 pm, Saturday from 9 am-7 pm, and Sunday from 9 am-5 pm

West Mont will also host Winterfest at the Tap Room Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 am-3 pm Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to greet the kids and wish everyone happy holidays. Brian Kassay from Bozeman’s bluegrass band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will be performing live music from 1 to 3 pm Admission is free.

Art

Thompson exhibit at the library

“The Heart Intact,” a multimedia installation by Jennifer Thompson, will be on view at the Lewis and Clark Library in November and December.

Eight pieces make up “The Heart Intact,” which are distributed throughout the library.

Free and open to the public, art-making times will be offered through the library during November and December. Look on the Lewis and Clark Library website or Facebook page to find out places and times.

Annual Holiday Show at 1+1=1

The 1+1=1 Gallery presents its ninth annual Holiday Show with small and affordable gift-appropriate artworks. The show includes encaustic paintings, ceramic and mixed-media sculptures, wood vessels, mixed-media 2D art, functional ceramics, photography, handbound books, one-of-a-kind jewelry, collage, Acrylic paintings, loads of holiday ornaments and artist -made greeting cards. It features 50 local and regional artists, including many who are new to 1+1=1 and to Helena.

Stop by during regular business hours to see the pieces in person throughout the duration of the show, which runs through the end of January. The gallery will be launching a new online store on Nov. 28, at 8 am and can be found by visiting, https://1plus1is1.com/.

The Holiday Gift Show runs through Dec. 30 and is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch. Winter hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-5 pm The gallery will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Dec. 24.

For more information about the upcoming exhibit, visit www.http://1plus1is1.com/ or call (406) 431-9931.

Open Studio Days at The Bray

The Bray community is invited to meander through the Shaner Studio hallway to connect with Bray Resident artists, experience finished artwork, and see works in progress during Open Studio Days on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 pm and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 pm

Open Studio Days are offered once per month to allow the Bray community to get to know the artists, see their artwork and to reconnect with each other.

Visitors are welcome to walk around the grounds with a self-guided tour map and are invited to shop the Holiday Sale at the Sales Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

2022 Governor’s Arts Awards

The Montana Arts Council invites the public to the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards scheduled for 2 pm Thursday, Dec. 1 in room 303 of the Montana State Capitol (the old Supreme court chambers), with a reception to follow in the Rotunda.

Online streaming is available at https://leg.mt.gov, and broadcasting will be provided by MPAN (Charter 191 and OTA PBS channels).

This year’s honorees are musician Rob Quist, photographer Barbara Van Cleve, ceramicist Josh DeWeese, author Deirdre McNamer, visual artist Don Greytak and craftsman Nate Wald.

Visit https://art.mt.gov/gaa for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2, NO

Black Adam, PG-13

The Menu, R

She Said, R

Ticket to Paradise, PG-13

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing, 406-443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com

The Menu, R

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, PG