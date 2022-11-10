Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Nov. 10

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

A Helena favorite, Ten Years Gone, takes the stage on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 10 pm $5 cover charge.

Veterans get a free beer all day on Veterans Day, Friday. Nov. 11.

Aaron Galory & The Original Sin, a band based out of the Boise, Idaho-area, plays a Blend of Americana with hints of Rock & Roll on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 to 10 pm

Jonah Prill Uprising country artist, who was recently Featured on NBC’s show American Song Contest, will perform on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 to 10 pm $10 ADV/ $15 Day of show.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Mozart by Candlelight is Saturday

Join the Helena Symphony at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Saturday, 12 Nov. at 7:30 pm for the gorgeous and captivating Mozart by Candlelight. Mozart’s Genius in the Overture to Idomeneo offers us tenderness and hope amid conflict and sadness, also effortlessly blends Carefree Joy and profound beauty in his Piano Concerto No. 23. In addition, Schubert’s famous “Unfinished” Symphony brings one of the most memorable works of all time to this intimate concert – and all by candlelight.

In addition to the substantial discounts on season tickets, subscribers also receive the Bring A Friend Pass, The Art of Listening Newsletter, and several other benefits. Single concert tickets can also be purchased ($55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office, on the walking mall at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 am and 4 pm

Starz on Stage presents concert

Starz on Stage Productions presents its second pop-up concert Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 pm at the Shrine Temple at 15 N. Jackson.

“Kiss me Once: Stories from the Homefront” is a moving and emotional story of the Brave men and women of “The Greatest Generation” who were impacted by WWII.

Tickets for the shows are $25 and are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue or via 406tix.com. For more information, call Starz on Stage – 406-227-9711 or email [email protected]

Dinner Club to host singer Ken Overcast

Ken Overcast will perform for the Metropolitan Dinner Club Thursday, Nov. 17. A cowboy storyteller/singer, Overcast is the real deal. His music, writing, and public performances are characterized by a down-home connection that is rare. He’s a third generation Montanan born into a ranching family.

Join us downstairs at Family Roots Restaurant; 1720 11th Ave. No-host Cocktails are 5:30 pm, dinner at 6 and entertainment at 7. Non-members welcome. Reservations required by Nov. 12. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.

2nd annual Winter Lodge Rendezvous

The Montana Playwrights Network announces the 2nd Annual Winter Lodge Rendezvous, Dec. 2-3, at the Helena Avenue Theatre. In its first year, 2021, the performance sold out two weeks before the performance. As a result, MPN has expanded the show to two performances so more people may attend.

The Montana Playwrights Network, in collaboration with Native American performance artists, hosts a unique and exciting event that features songs and stories that entertain and educate at the same time.

Tickets are $25 each and available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call 406-235-0353 for more information.

Dance

Allegro presents ‘Garden & Glass’

Allegro School of Dance will present, “Garden & Glass” on Saturday, Nov. 12. The performance is inspired by the works of the celebrated glassblower Dale Chihuly and his “Garden & Glass” museum located at the Seattle Center. Artistic Director Beth Barry and over 70 of her dancers have created a magical evening where art, dance and music come together.

The performance will be held at the Helena Middle School Auditorium at 2 and 7 pm Tickets are available at the door and will be $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors and students. Children 5 and under are admitted free. $1 from each ticket will be donated to the YWCA.

Theater

Last Chance New Play Fest

Eleven new, original Productions will Premiere at the festival by the Experimental Theater Cooperative that runs 7 pm through Sunday, Nov. 13, at Helena Avenue Theatre.

The annual grassroots event, launched in 2015, that celebrates the works of local and regional playwrights.

Tickets for individual performances are $18 (adult) or $15 (student/senior) and are available at the door or online. $30 Fest passes, which admit holders to any performance throughout the Fest, are also available. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/lcnpf.

Art

Convergence exhibit opens at Holter

Join us in welcoming Convergence to the Holter with an opening reception Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-8 pm with an artist talk at 6:30. The exhibit fun Nov. 11 through Dec. 31 in the Bair Gallery.

The works of Bev Beck Glueckert, Ellen Ornitz, and Susan Thomas intersect to form a show that illustrates nature. The merging of these bodies of work creates space for the appreciation and wariness of nature, of artifact, of form, and of human involvement in the natural world.

Explore the Elegance of Thomas’s mixed-media sculpture, the Fossilized and charred ceramic vessels of Ellen Ornitz and the intricate mixed media print Collages by Glueckert.

This event is free and open to the public.

Cash bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Ho-Ho-Holter Holiday Sale

The Holter Museum of Art kicks off the Holiday Season once again with its annual Ho-Ho-Holter Holiday Art Show and Sale, which runs through Dec. 31, filling the Holter Store, along with the Nicholson, Held, and Millikan Galleries.

This sale spans the Holter Store, filling three galleries with artwork from over 30 local and regional artists and craftspeople, inviting the community to come enjoy, celebrate, give, and collect from artists.

Holiday sale, open studio at The Bray

Open Studio Days at The Bray is Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 2 pm

The Bray community is invited to meander through the Shaner Studio hallway to connect with Bray Resident artists, experience finished artwork, and see works in progress during our Open Studio Days! Visitors may also walk around the grounds with a self-guided tour map and are welcome to stop by the Sales Gallery to shop our annual Holiday Sale.

Free and open to the public.

Visit archiebraygallery.org.

Classes, workshops at the Holter

Exploration in Experimental Relief Printmaking with Bev Beck Glueckert on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Price: $45. Member: $35.

Join artist Bev Beck Glueckert in the studio for this Printmaking class! Taking inspiration from Bev’s work, experimentation and exploration are encouraged. This workshop is offered in conjunction with Bev’s work as part of the exhibition Convergence, opening Nov. 11.

Community

Modern science topic of debate at Carroll

Carroll Public Science Debate: The Most Mind-Blowing Idea in Modern Science, Friday, Nov. 11, at 5 pm, Simperman Wiedgand Amphitheater, Carroll College.

Join Carroll Professors in biology, Chemistry and Mathematics for a public science debate on “What is the most mind-blowing idea in modern science?”

Three Carroll Professors will each present their answer to this question: Dr. Travis Almquist for biology, Dr. Caroline Pharr for chemistry, and Dr. Kelly Cline for mathematics.

After a question and answer session, the audience will vote on the winner of this debate. Join us for a fun and lively exploration of key ideas in modern science.

Chinese communities topic of history group

“The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of Montana’s Chinese Communities” is the topic of Mark Johnson’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Group on Monday, Nov. 21. The group meets at the Delta Marriott (Colonial) at 5:30 pm Dinner follows at 6. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Nov. 15 by calling Shirley Thomas at 406-431-8196.

From the earliest days of the Settlement of Montana, Chinese Pioneers played a key role in the region’s development. But this population, so crucial to Montana’s history, remains underrepresented in historical accounts. Using documents left by Chinese pioneers, translated into English for the first time, The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky recovers the stories of Montana’s Chinese population in their own words and deepens understanding of Chinese experiences in Montana through a global lens.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

Black Adam, PG-13

One Piece Film Red, PG-13

Ticket to Paradise, PG-13

Smile, R

Prey For The Devil, PG-13

Till, PG-13

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Halloween Ends, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing, 406-443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com

The Banshees of Inisherin, R

Armageddon Time, R