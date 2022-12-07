Heismans, Bowl games, and Playoffs

With the 2022 NCAA season over, the Heisman Trophy Finalists announced Monday (the Winner will be crowned on Saturday), Bowl season just around the corner, and the College Football Playoff starting on New Year’s Eve, it’s time more than ever to turn our attention to the 2023 NFL draft.

A couple of potential first-round picks — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte — have decided to return to school for their 2023 season, so they’re off the boards. That still leaves more than enough top-tier Talent for NFL teams to consider, and with the Scouting combine starting on February 28, it’s time for teams to get their ducks in a row, with an eye on all those postseason games.

At Touchdown Wire, we’ll have you covered as we always do, with detailed prospect analysis, lists of the best players by position, and our eventual list of the 50 best players in the 2023 draft.

For now, and as the NFL playoff picture starts to become clearer, it’s mock draft season! Here’s our latest, based on wild speculation, a few things we may have heard, and the team needs to a point.

(Note: The Miami Dolphins, who would have the 24th slot in the 2023 draft were it held today, forfeited that first-round pick as part of their punishment for tampering).