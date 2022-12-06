Heisman Trophy Finalists for 2022 college football season announced

The Finalists for the Heisman Trophy have been announced, with four quarterbacks heading to New York this weekend with a chance to take home the most prestigious individual award in college football.

One name that fell out of the Heisman race late in the season was that of Hendon Hooker, the gifted Tennessee quarterback who led college football’s No. 1 ranked offense before two late season losses and an ACL tear that ended his season.

Here’s your look at the four Finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy, which will be announced on Saturday at 8 pm on the main ESPN network.

