Heights girls basketball team hosts annual Alzheimer’s awareness game

For Licking Heights Girls Basketball Coach Sonya Glover, basketball is more than just a sport — it’s an outlet for grief, a powerful force for building community and a battlefield in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. However, fighting for a Cure isn’t something Glover does by herself — she has both her team and her community on her side.

It’s Feb. 4, the Lady Hornets will host their annual Alzheimer’s awareness Charity game, open to all, at 1:30 pm in the main gym of Licking Heights High School. The Hornets will take on the Zanesville Blue Devils.

Alzheimer’s awareness is a personal mission for Glover. In 2017, following her mother’s diagnosis with the disease, Glover quit her job and moved her mother from Cleveland to her home in Reynoldsburg so she could care for her full time.

“My passion comes from a place of a daughter’s love for her mother,” Glover said.

While serving as her mother’s caretaker, basketball became an outlet for Glover. She had played the sport all throughout school and met many of her lifelong mentors.

“Licking Heights rescued me by allowing me to Coach for the middle school,” said Glover. “I was thinking I’d volunteer and help out the school, but the school actually helped me.”

