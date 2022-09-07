Height, wingspan measurements for 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French big man who is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming to the United States.

As first reported by Rafael Barlowe, the international Sensation will play in a friendly Matchup against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama, who plays for Metropolitans 92, will face Scoot Henderson — who is another top prospect in the class.

ESPN confirmed the reporting, adding that Wembanyama and Henderson are set to play against each other on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 outside of Las Vegas. But the most interesting tidbit came from Draft Express founder Jonathan Givony (via ESPN):

“The 18-year old Wembanyama, who recently measured 7-foot-4 Barefoot with an 8-foot wingspan, has wowed NBA executives for the past three years with his exceptional combination of fluidity, Perimeter skill, shot-blocking Instincts and feel for the game, and has Cemented himself as the likely No. 1 pick, barring a major surprise. He was named French LNB Pro A Best Young Player two years in a row and made his EuroLeague debut last season.”

Givony reported that the 18-year-old Wembanyama measured at 7-foot-4 Barefoot (!) with an 8-foot wingspan. Let’s take a step back and put that in context with some quick facts.

1 Wembanyama will immediately be the tallest player in the NBA



Wembanyama will enter the NBA as the tallest player in the league.

According to the database at NBA.com, Tacko Fall was the only player taller than 7-foot-3 who logged a minute in the league last season. Fall, however, is headed to China to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Wembanyama is taller than Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis, who are both listed at 7-foot-3.

2 He will also have the longest wingspan in the NBA



With an 8-foot measurement, that means that Wembanyama will also enter the league with the longest wingspan in the NBA. If that number is accurate, Wembanyama will beat out Marjonovic and Mo Bamba — who both measure with a 7-foot-10 wingspan.

3 We haven’t had someone this tall with this much hype in decades



In fact, while there are taller players who have stepped on the court for a cup of coffee in the league, there hasn’t been another hyped prospect this tall in multiple decades.

The big man is set to become the tallest player selected in the Lottery of the NBA Draft since Yao Ming was drafted in 2002.

4 No one as big as Wembanyama can shoot as well as he can



Among the players in league history who are 7-foot-3 or taller, per Basketball Reference, only Porzingis has averaged more than one 3-point attempt per game.

Wembanyama averaged 2.8 attempts per game last season, via RealGM.

Outside of Porzingis, there are 25 players in league history who were 7-foot-3 or taller. Combine all of their 3-point attempts per 36 minutes (4.0) and it is still less than what Wembanyama attempted per 36 minutes (5.7) for ASVEL in 2021-22.