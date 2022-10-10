Hefty favorites and a must-win game?

Despite its second loss in three weeks, Maryland football will hit the road as a heavy favorite this weekend. The Terps are favored by 10 points for what you could label a must-win game at Indiana.

Why a must-win? If they’re going to get to seven or eight wins, totals to which most have pointed as a realistic goal, they can’t afford to lose to any inferior opponents. Especially after losing a chance to improve to 5-1 as small favorites Saturday against Purdue, 31-29. That loss, finalized by two key plays in the fourth quarter — Purdue’s extra-point block and Maryland’s game-tying two-point conversion, nullified by penalty during the final minute — makes the most remaining winnable games vital.

“Are we disappointed? Yeah, we should be, because we let one slip away here at home. And again, I got to credit our crowd, showed up for us today. They played a major role and you know, we didn’t get it done,” Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said. “But I can tell you that there’s a lot of football at the play. There’s no quit in this team.”

While Maryland (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) has taken a couple of respectable losses, Indiana (3-3) is in far worse shape. The Hoosiers have lost three games in a row, all by at least 14 points, and have given up at least 30 points in their past four. On Sunday, Hoosiers Coach Tom Allen fired Offensive line coach-running game Coordinator Darren Hiller after Michigan piled seven sacks in a 31-10 win over the Hoosiers.

“It starts up front … We’ve got to protect. We’re not getting the job done there,” Allen said. “I want to thank Darren for his effort and dedication to our football program … He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the Offensive line room.

Former Northern Illinois and Temple head coach Rod Carey will take over the job. Indiana’s blocking struggles are attractive for Maryland, which recorded a season-high five sacks against Purdue, two apiece by Veteran Durell Nchami and true freshman Jaishawn Barham.

If Maryland takes care of business at Indiana, it’ll get to five wins with six games left, including winnable ones against Northwestern, Wisconsin and Rutgers and far stiffer challenges against Penn State and Ohio State. So a breakout season is still possible, but the Purdue loss leaves far less margin for error during the second half of the season.

ESPN’s Football Power Index is still high on the Terps, projecting them at 7.6 wins.

“They’re disappointed, but they also know that we left something out there and that we can control it if they keep giving this type of effort,” Locksley said. “I’m confident we’ll be back on the right track here in a week.”