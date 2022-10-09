Heelan finishes 12th at State golf meet

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan boys golf team finished in 12th place overall at the Class 4A state golf meet in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

Entering the day tied for 11th after the first round with Western Dubuque, the Crusaders shot three strokes behind Western Dubuque for the day. Overall, Heelan shot 44-over as a team for the day.

Johnston climbed into first place to win the team title at 35-over for the tournament. Cedar Falls took second at 37-over, followed by Waukee, Indianola and Pleasant Valley to round out the top five teams.

Jack White was the top finisher for the tournament for Heelan, tying for 58th at 27-over. White shot 13-over Saturday. Collin Koob took second on the team at 28-over and 15-over Saturday and Pierce Conley had a 7-over day Saturday to take third on the team at 29-over.

The last scorer for the Crusaders was Mason Streeter at 32-over for the tournament. He was 13-over on Saturday. Shane Sanderson shot 35-over for the tournament and Brady Schultz 37-over.

The individual Champion was Reid Hall of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, finishing the tournament one shot over par. Braeden Nelson of West Des Moines Valley placed second at 2-over.