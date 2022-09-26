“He’d Be a Toothpick”: 10X NBA All-Star Loses 100 Pounds During Off Season, Leaving NBA World in Utter Disbelief

There is no denying that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is one of the biggest superstars in the league. He once belonged to the talented trio of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and himself playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Moreover, he was also regarded as the most talented out of the three.

However, many believe his off-court activities have hindered his growth. Harden is regularly bashed for his lifestyle which includes eating unhealthy and partying.

It seems The Beard is looking for Redemption this season. According to reports, the former All-Star has lost a lot of weight which has left fans on the Internet bamboozled.

Fans on Twitter react to the latest update surrounding James Harden

Former MVP James Harden is looking to be in his best shape this season. According to reports, he has lost 100 pounds which has left fans on Twitter in dismay.

Here are some of the best reactions.

As the above reactions suggest, some fans have been wondering about James Harden’s initial weight last season. They made the blockbuster move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Needless to say, Wherever he goes, he carries all his haters along. Despite having a good team with players like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers failed to make it far into the playoffs.

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) check back into the game in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

They faced Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Embiid faced an injury and the team clearly struggled.

They failed to advance further as the Heat beat them 4-2. Harden averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. On the other hand, Jimmy Butler leads the Heat from the front. They averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. (Source: basketballreference.com)

What are your expectations for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers this season? Let us know in the comments down below.