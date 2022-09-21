HECK’S GOLF SCRAMBLE | News, Sports, Jobs

37th Annual Heck’s Golf Scramble

Sept. 17

at Valley

CO-CHAMPIONS: Rob Hall, Bob Hall, Ethan Thomas (-16), Terry Davidson, David Johnstone, Shane Heasley (-16)

RUNNER-UP: Michele Davidson, Glenda Ward, Sam Ward (-12), Robert Rothermund, Pam Rothermund, Dante Losurdo (-12)

OTHER TOP FINISHERS: Tim Bisler, Chuck Gamble, Nick Bayer (-11), Vince Deluco, Rich Summers, Mike Mancuso (-10), Bob Perry, Tony Perry, Frank Fife (-10), Eric Davidson, Joe McAndrew, Mitch Cyrus (-9), Ken Dicross, Rus Felger, Nate Nesselrote (-9), Bob Rivello, Joe Beturra, Sam Corelli (-9).

LONGEST PUTT No. 1: Ethan Thomas, Tim Biser

CLOSEST TO PIN No. 2: Rob Hall, Nick Bayer

LONGEST PUTT No. 3: Bob Hall, Robert Rothermund

CLOSEST TO PIN No. 4: Ethan Thomas, Bill Kegelmyer

LONGEST DRIVE No. 5 (Seniors): Mike Mancuso, Chuck Gamble

LONGEST DRIVE No. 5: Matt Sidell, Dante Losurdo

LONGEST PUTT No. 6: Dana Meissner, Fred Unger

LONGEST PUTT No. 7: None.

LONGEST PUTT No. 8: David Johnstone, Fred Unger

LONGEST DRIVE No. 9 (Ladies): Glenda Ward, Pam Rothermund

LONGEST PUTT No. 9: Bob Hall

CLOSEST TO LINE No. 10: Alex Bable, Ed Alesi

CLOSEST TO PIN No. 11: Rob Hall, Fred Unger

CLOSEST TO LINE No. 12: Ryan Schmidt, Joe Bettura

CLOSEST TO PIN No. 13: Glenda Ward, Tony Perry

LONGEST PUTT No. 14: Shane Heasley, Tony Perry

CLOSEST TO LINE No. 15: Pam Rothermund

CLOSEST TO LINE No 16: Nic Deville, Vince Deluco

LONGEST PUTT No. 18: Glenda Ward, Mike Mancuso

