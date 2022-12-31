Heber artists, organizations bring new murals to Main Street

Whether on foot or in cars, passers-by will notice large, colorful murals on Main Street in Heber.

Two recent works are just east of the busy road. One, painted on the north side of the Heber Valley Chamber building along 500 North, features large, detailed depictions of a fly-fisher, cross-country skier, kitesurfer and other outdoor recreationists. The artist is Jason Quinn, a Wasatch High School graduate.

Then on the Wasatch Auto Parts building at 100 North, local artist John Moore painted the Oversized message that reads “A breath of fresh air in Heber City Utah.” It’s also decorated with mountains and outdoor sports images.

The Heber City Community Alliance for Main Street, or CAMS, is also behind the projects. The organization focuses on events and beautification.

Alliance chairman Tom Stone says each mural can cost $15,000 to $30,000 to complete, which the organization sources donations to pay for.

He says it’s a priority, and CAMS plans to commission one or two per year for the foreseeable future.

“300 South to 200 North, that area is probably a little more of an historic area. So, we’re probably gonna go a little more historic and old, you know, turn-of-the-century feel. Maybe towards the north and south ends will be more abstract, cool, unique type of stuff. There’s enough buildings, enough walls; just have to coordinate and put the energy into it.”

Stone says he hopes upcoming locations will include walls at the Avon Theatre, a motel across from City Hall, a flower shop in central downtown, or Mountain Refined Furnishings. Projects require permission from building owners, which has fallen through in late planning stages of recent projects.

Stone says CAMS hopes those building owners will join in on a collective effort.

“They don’t all have to face Main Street, and they don’t all have to be something that you drive by and see. We want to make an art walk. We want people to be able to walk the town and have a map and go see all the cool things. So, they’re invested in that kind of idea, putting some art, and then the murals amidst it all and just kind of bring it all together.”

A privately commissioned mural in progress in central Heber City depicts a quiet city scene. Jason Quinn is the artist.

Some murals have been created without the support of CAMS.

A wall at a business on Main Street just got a fresh pair of angel wings, following a popular trend to turn blank wall space into photo spots.

At the Olde Town Square building Stone owns, Quinn has Sketched out a detailed vignette of a garage and vintage motorcycle on a small wall. Above, a larger mural of a small-town scene with a train, trees, and a horse rider sharing directions with a motorcyclist is also in progress.

Stone says projects other than murals are on the way too, but those won’t all come from CAMS or private people and businesses.

He credits the Wasatch County Arts Council, Heber Valley Chamber and Heber City government with efforts to spruce up the area.

He says along with physical works of art, those projects come in the form of events and fundraising as well.