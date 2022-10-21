Heaven4theYoung combines cute and chilling in new Athens art exhibit | Arts & Culture

Serene smiles guarded by sinister eyes. Faces full of color and intrigue, juxtaposed against subtler and more hypnotic backgrounds. Fear, love, pain and beauty. Frances Thrasher, also known by her artistic handle, Heaven4theYoung, has dedicated herself to creating a world of Subversion and surprise that viewers cannot help but be swept up in.

Now showing at the ACE / FRANCISCO Gallery on Pulaski Street, her collection of works feels like a love child pulled from the Minds of Lewis Carroll and Junji Ito. The Heaven4theYoung exhibit opened at the ACE / FRANCISCO Gallery on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will remain on display until its closing reception in December.

A rabbit hole of emotions and depth, Thrasher’s depictions seem to take place in a world much like our own, and yet is just different enough to make viewers feel like intruders; a world where you can find beauty in Horror and where the most innocent and cute ideas are turned into something truly terrifying.

This exhibit is suspenseful. Each work possesses an unnameable quality that taps into the deepest canyon of the uncanny valley. The front-facing, piercing gaze of most of the paintings’ figures make each feel almost like they are reflections, giving the Viewer a glimpse into a world in which they do not Belong yet are allured by

“I always try to show emotion through the eyes,” Thrasher said. “I feel like that’s most communicated with looks. I do a sketch and as it continues it gets more and more depth.”

The beautifully Odd proportions of each painting — large heads and eyes, plump lips, skinny necks, soft Curves cut by the stiff, angular geometry of the subjects is reminiscent of dolls.

Thrasher’s piece “Go Ask Alice” showcases the feeling of transfixed discomfort that pervades the exhibit. Quite fittingly, “Go Ask Alice” pays homage to “Alice in Wonderland,” tapping into the otherworldly feel of Thrasher’s art.

In an Instagram post about the piece, Thrasher wrote, “The painting at first look seems happy and trippy, but … seeing the expression on the girl’s face you can see she definitely isn’t proud of the [hole] she’s falling down.” This idea of ​​returning to a painting for a second glance, only to step away with new meaning, is no irregularity in her work. Thrasher is able to explore themes of loss, struggle and heartbreak through her artistic style.

“[My art is] a mix of light and dark and creating something with it,” Thrasher said. “The Highs and Lows.”

The gallery itself consisted of two main components — the downstairs space contained the main body of work, while the upstairs was dedicated to showing some of Thrasher’s short films. These films were a product of her previous works, specifically her work in making dolls. Using stop motion, she was able to make these Dolls move and further elevate her artistic storytelling.

Her most recent short film, “A Teenage Heart Break” exposes the often discussed topic of trying to live on after love has been lost. Each film consists of hundreds of compiled photographs set to music, each feeling unique and purposefully disconnected despite being set in the same location.

Thrasher’s short films began as a way to burn excess free time during the pandemic.

“I had a lot of time to mess around. So I had that dollhouse and I had that little camera and I would edit it on iMovie … it was pulled out of thin air,” Thrasher said.

Another key feature of this exhibit was the dollhouse. This dollhouse, which served as the set for all of her short films, was in full display at the gallery. The house consisted of a series of rooms, each filled with a collection of curious ceramics created by Thrasher herself.

The dollhouse seemed to be the bridge between her two mediums, and was fittingly placed near the stairwell between the upper and lower floors of the exhibit.

One of the most fascinating components of Thrasher’s exhibit was the detail. The true power behind the detail resides in each piece’s ability to stand alone and succeed, while also being able to combine with the rest of the body of work to create a cohesive narrative.

The sequencing done by each of Thrasher’s pieces creates a biome of uncertainty that keeps the viewers on their toes while begging for more. The style, along with the subject matter of each piece, provides for a truly unique and personal viewing experience.

“I like making things cute that are also terrifying,” Thrasher said. “It could just be a happy medium.”