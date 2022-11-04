Heath Named ACC Co-Golfer Of The Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Charlotte Heath, who earned two top-10 individual finishes and who was a total of eight strokes under par in two tournaments, has been named as the co-ACC Golfer of the Month of October by the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marks the first time in her career that the two-time All-American has earned the monthly Honor as a member of the nation’s top conference for Women’s golf. Heath shared the honor with Cameron Griffiths of Louisville.

Heath earned her first career individual Championship (co) at the Landfall Tradition with a 10 under par score of 206 and finished in 10th place in the individual standings of the Ivy Intercollegiate in her two events during the month of October.

The Landfall Tradition included 13 of the top 50 teams in the country (Florida State finished third) and 22 of the top 100 Golfers in the nation. Heath defeated three of the top 10 Golfers in the nation, including No. 1 Hannah Darling of South Carolina to earn medalist honors for the first time in her career. Her score of 206 at the Landfall is a new tournament record and tied her personal best score for a three-round tournament. Her minus 10 score vs. par Ranks as Heath’s career best, bettering by three strokes her 7 under par score in the Moon Invitational during the spring of 2021. Heath’s score of 206 is tied for the 10th best three-round tournament score in school history .