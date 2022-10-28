Heath Leads Seminoles At Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, NC – Junior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for first and freshman Lottie Woad is in a tie for third in the individual standings, and the No. 18 The Florida State Women’s Golf team is in third place in the team standings after the first round of the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Wilmington. Heath carded a 66 and is tied for the individual lead with Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest with 36 holes remaining to be played. Woad, who has gained three top 10 finishes in the first three events of her Collegiate career, is among five players tied for third, and is only one stroke behind the leaders.

Florida State is the only team with two players in the top five of the individual standings after the first round. The Seminoles are three strokes behind No. 9 ranked San Jose State for first place and just two strokes behind No. 2 Wake Forest for second place. The Seminoles are currently ranked second among the six ACC teams competing in the event.

Heath’s first round score of 66 was one stroke off of her personal career best (65), one stroke off of the school record (65), and tied the single-round record for the Landfall Tradition.

“The course is in great condition, but the wind blew 10-20 MPH today,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “The increased wind on this course forces you to be diligent in your yardages and club selections. Despite the wind, this was a good start as part of a great field for us. Tomorrow we’ll play with two top-10 teams in San Jose State and Wake Forest, and hopefully we can move up the Leaderboard a bit more.”

Heath finished the first round with a field-tying seven birdies on her way to a score of 66 or better for the second time in her career. She carded a career-best 65 on the Valspar Invitational in the spring of 2021. Heath birdied two of her first eight holes and was two under at the turn.

It was after the turn that she got hot with five birdies on her first seven holes. She closed the round at six under par on her final eight holes of the round.

Woad, a freshman playing just the fourth tournament of her career, carded a 67 and is just one stroke off the individual lead. Her score of 67 is her third lowest score of her Seminole career and the fifth (of nine) round scored in the 60’s. Woad enters the second round with a stroke average of 68.77 in the first nine rounds of her career.

Following a birdie on her first hole of the round, Woad went under par with two consecutive birdies and was as many as five strokes under par during the round. Woad birdied two of her final three holes of the afternoon.

Woad, who was named to the ANNIKA Award Watch List on Monday, totaled five birdies and all 18 holes played at par or better.

Freshman Jacqui Putrino is in a tie for 39thth place after carding a 2 over par score of 73 on Friday.

Florida State begins play at 10:09 on Saturday, with junior Alice Hodge teeing off first for the Seminoles.

20th Annual Landfall Tradition/Oct. 28-30, 2022

Country Club of Landfall/Wilmington, NC/Par 72

3.-Florida State, 281

T1.-Charlotte Heath, 66

T3.-Lottie Woad, 67

T39.-Jacqui Putrino, 73

T56.-Amelia Williamson, 75

T70.—Alice Hodge, 77

1.-San Jose State, 278

2.-Wake Forest, 279

3.-Florida State, 281

4.-UCF, 284

5.—NC State, 285

T6.-South Carolina,

T6.—Michigan, 286

8.-Michigan State, 289

T9.—Tennessee, 292

T9.—Purdue, 292

T9.—North Carolina, 292

12.-Alabama, 293

13.-UNCW, 294

T14.—Duke, 295

T14.-Furman, 295

T14.—Maryland, 295

17.-Virginia Tech, 302

18-Penn State, 309