Heath Earns Medalist Honors, Seminoles Finish Third at Landfall

WILMINGTON, NC – Junior Charlotte Heath earned her first career individual championship, and the Florida State Women’s Golf team finished in third place in the team standings as play in the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall came to a close. Heath led the Seminoles to the best team score of the tournament in the final round as she carded a 68 to lead the Seminoles to their third top-three finish of the fall season. The third-year Seminole finished as the co-champion along with San Jose State’s Louisa Carlbom.

Florida State, which entered the tournament ranked 18th nationally, defeated 10 teams in the top-50 of the Golfstat rankings including No. 4 South Carolina and No. 11 Duke. The Seminoles completed the tournament with under par team scores in each of the three rounds and finished with a 15 under par team total. Florida State’s 849 team total is tied for the eighth best three-round tournament score in school history, while its 15 under par total is tied for the seventh-best team score vs. par in school history.

Heath’s score of 206 is a Landfall Tradition tournament record and ties her personal best score for a three-round tournament. Her minus 10 score vs. par Ranks as Heath’s career best, bettering by three strokes her 7 under par score in the Moon Invitational during the spring of 2021. Heath’s score of 206 is tied for the 10th best three-round tournament score in school history .

“All of our girls played really good golf this week and I’m very proud of them,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “They came out on a mission today and finished with the best round of the tournament. Playing well in this event allows us to enter the fall break with a lot of confidence, which I am very happy about. A big Congratulations goes to Charlotte for winning her first Collegiate tournament.”

Well. 9 ranked San Jose State finished as the tournament Champion with a 22 under par total of 842. Wake Forest of the ACC finished in second place, six strokes behind the Spartans. The Seminoles finished in second place among the six ACC teams in the event.

In winning her first career individual championship, Heath finished with scores of 66-72-68 for her tournament score of 10 under par 206. She finished tied with Carlbom who carded scores of 67-70-69. The two Golfers finished two strokes ahead of the third place finisher, Justine Fournand of South Carolina, who finished with a three-round score of 208.

Heath enjoyed a stellar day from the beginning of the round, as she was even par on her first seven holes before heating up and becoming the best golfer on the course. She finished a stretch of five birdies on eight holes to move to five under par after 15 holes. She then finished the round a 1 over par on her last three holes to finish with a 68 for the round.

Heath then had to play the waiting game as Carlbom completed play slightly after Heath. Carlbom finished with a 69 in the final round, as she finished with a score of par on her last six holes.

“I started slowly,” said Heath. “I wasn’t really holing anything but the coaches told us all to be patient and putts will drop. That’s what happened in today’s round.”

Florida State finished as the only team in the field with two players in the top-five of the individual standings. Freshman Lottie Woad joined Heath in the top-five as she earned a tie for fourth place finish.

Woad carded a 68 in the final round to earn her fourth consecutive top-10 finish. She totaled five birdies and 17 holes scored at par or better in her final round. Woad finished with scores of 67-74-68 and a three-round total of 7 under par 209. Her under par score allowed her to finish the fall season at a cumulative total of 22 strokes under par and with under par scores in each of the first four tournaments of her career.

Senior Amelia Williamson carded a 69 in the final round and finished in a tie for 13th place in the individual standings. She carded finished the final two rounds of the event with a 5 under par score of 139 and earned her 13th top-15 career finish. Williamson began play in Saturday’s second round in a tie for 56th place and moved up 43 spots in the individual standings to gain her final placement.

Florida State earned top four team finishes in each of their four fall events: Schooner Fall Classic (first), Ivy Intercollegiate (second), Landfall Tradition (third), and the Cougar Classic (fourth).

The Seminoles open their spring season at the IJGA Guadalajara Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico (Feb. 6-7) and play host to the 10th Annual Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee (March 17-19).

20th Annual Landfall Tradition/Oct. 28-30, 2022

Country Club of Landfall/Wilmington, NC/Par 72

1.-San Jose State, 842

2.-Wake Forest, 848

3.-Florida State, 849

4.-South Carolina, 852

5.-UCF, 867

T6.—Michigan State, 871

T6.—NC State, 871

8.-Michigan, 872

9.-Tennessee, 878

10.—Purdue, 879

T11.-Furman, 881

T11.—Alabama, 881

13.-Duke, 882

T14.—Maryland, 885

T14.—North Carolina, 885

16.-UNCW, 892

17.-Virginia Tech, 904

18-Penn State, 920