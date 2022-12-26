Heat vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from proven computer models

The Miami Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 pm ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Miami is 16-17 overall and 9-8 at home, while Minnesota is 16-17 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Heat enter Monday’s Matchup having won four of their last six games, while the Timberwolves are 3-2 in their last five outings.

Miami is favored by 3 points in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221.5 points

Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Miami -155, Minnesota +130

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat lost 111-108 to the Indiana Pacers this past Friday on a last-minute 33-foot 3-point shot from Indiana’s point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 left to play. Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points along with six rebounds, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s Matchup against Minnesota.

The Heat have struggled on the Offensive end of the floor this season, scoring just 108.0 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NBA. Defensively, Miami is giving up 109.2 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when this past Friday, losing 121-109. Point guard D’Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists along with seven rebounds. For the season, Russell is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Rudy Gobert continues to be a menacing presence down low. Gobert is averaging 14.0 points and 12.2 assists per game in his first season in Minnesota.

