Heat vs. Spurs: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Miami Heat (15-15) look to finish their four-game road trip with a fourth straight win as they head to Mexico City to take on the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) today. In their last three games, Miami has looked a little more like the team that went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and has the potential to crash the party again this season with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and the recently red-hot Tyer Herro. These are the games that Miami has to win to keep pace with the rest of the elite teams in the conference and stay in first place in the Southeast division.

