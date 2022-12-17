Heat vs. Spurs: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Miami Heat (15-15) look to finish their four-game road trip with a fourth straight win as they head to Mexico City to take on the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) today. In their last three games, Miami has looked a little more like the team that went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and has the potential to crash the party again this season with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and the recently red-hot Tyer Herro. These are the games that Miami has to win to keep pace with the rest of the elite teams in the conference and stay in first place in the Southeast division.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Over his last two games on this road trip, Herro has averaged 38.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game making 18 three-pointers on 59.4% shooting from long distance.

During this win streak, the Heat have only allowed just 99.6 points per game to their opponents with wins by five, two and three points.

Butler has been a rock for them all season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

