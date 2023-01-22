Heat vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 22 best bets from proven model

Miami-Dade Arena hosts an appetizing cross-conference NBA Matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Heat Entering at 25-22 and the Pelicans at 26-20 this season. Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are out for the Pelicans, with Naji Marshall (toe) listed as doubtful. Duncan Robinson (finger), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), and Nikola Jovic (back) are out for the Heat.

Tipoff is at 3:30 pm ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 7.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Pelicans vs. Heat odds.

Pelicans vs. Heat spread: Heat -7.5

Pelicans vs. Heat over/under: 218 points

Pelicans vs. Heat money line: Heat -305, Pelicans +240

NO: The Pelicans are 9-14 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 7-14-2 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Why the Pelicans can cover



The Pelicans rank in the top 10 of the NBA in both Offensive and defensive efficiency, out-scoring opponents by almost three points per 100 possessions. New Orleans is elite at creating free throw attempts on offense, averaging 26.0 per game, and the Pelicans are in the top 10 in assists, field goal percentage, Offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint this season.

On the other end, the Pelicans create havoc with 15.6 turnovers created per game, and that includes the second-most steals (8.5 per game) in the NBA. New Orleans holds opponents to 34.3% from 3-point range, and the Pelicans are in the top 10 in free throw prevention (23.2 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (73.2%). The Pelicans are also facing a Heat offense that ranks No. 24 in the NBA in overall efficiency and in the bottom five in field goal percentage, making only 45.5% of attempts.

Why the Heat can cover

With the Pelicans playing without Williamson and Ingram, the Heat have the edge in star power with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler, a six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, is averaging 21.7 points per game on 51.3% shooting this season. He is also a tremendous team defender, and Butler is generating 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest as the centerpiece of Miami’s offense. Adebayo is an elite defensive big man, and he is averaging 21.5 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 54% from the floor.

The Heat have out-scored opponents by 7.9 points per 100 possessions with Butler and Adebayo on the floor this season. Beyond the individual star power, Miami’s defense is elite, giving up fewer than 1.12 points per possession. The Heat lead the league in points allowed in the paint (44.0 per game), and Miami is in the top three in turnover creation, steals per game, fast break points allowed and free throw prevention.

