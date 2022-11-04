Heat vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat (4-5) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Indiana Pacers (3-5) on Friday night. Miami lost five of its first seven games this season before responding with wins over the Warriors and Kings. Indiana had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 116-109 loss at Brooklyn on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET from Indianapolis. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Pacers vs. Heat spread: Pacers +3.5

Pacers vs. Heat over/under: 226.5 points

Pacers vs. Heat money line: Indiana +140, Miami -165

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has not played since Monday night, so the Pacers are rested heading into this matchup. They picked up road wins at Washington and Brooklyn last weekend, giving them confidence against a shorthanded Miami team. The Heat are playing without Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo, who are both going to be sidelined again on Friday night due to injuries, while Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers with 21.9 points, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 94.6% on free throws and 44.9% from 3-point range, forming an outstanding backcourt with Rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who was the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft. Mathurin is averaging 20.4 points per game, while Veteran Buddy Hield is adding 17.8 points and 4.8 assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has momentum coming into this game following Tyler Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer against Sacramento on Wednesday night. Herro made 12 of 21 shots from the floor and added 12 rebounds against the Kings for his second double-double of the season. He is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and is on pace to set a career high in rebounding this season.

The Heat might be without two key players on Friday night, but Indiana has only notched three wins in its last 18 games. The Pacers are 1-7 in their last eight home games and are dealing with some controversy after center Myles Turner went on a podcast and said the Lakers should “take a hard look” at making a trade with Indiana. Miami has won 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 contests.

