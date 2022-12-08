Heat vs. Clippers predictions, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 8 best bets from proven model

FTX Arena showcases a Thursday night NBA Matchup between high-profile squads. The Miami Heat are 8-5 at home this season, helping to lead to an 11-14 overall record, and they will take on the Los Angeles Clippers, with the visitors bringing a record above .500 on the road. The Clippers are resting Kawhi Leonard, with Norman Powell (groin) and Terance Mann (concussion) also out. The Heat are listing out Kyle Lowry (rest) and Gabe Vincent (knee), while Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Heat as 6-point home favorites, and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 212.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds.

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Heat -6

Clippers vs. Heat over/under: 212.5 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Heat -250, Clippers +205

LAC: The Clippers are 2-3 against the spread with no rest between games

MIA The Heat are 3-9-1 against the spread at home

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Clippers can cover



LA is facing a tough challenge on the second night of a back-to-back set with travel, but the Clippers can lean on an excellent defense. The Clippers are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession this season. Opponents are making fewer than 46% of shot attempts against the Clippers, a top-five mark in the NBA, and LA is in the top ten of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed and 2-point accuracy allowed.

The Clippers do a good job preventing free throw attempts, giving up fewer than 22 per game, and LA is above-average in defensive rebound rate at more than 72%. Miami is shooting only 44.9% from the field, No. 27 in the NBA, and the Heat are below the league average in 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting, assists, and free throw attempts. The Clippers are giving up fewer than 49 points in the paint per game, and LA can take Solace in making life difficult on opponents.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has the superior offense in this matchup, with a bevy of shooters and Bam Adebayo as a talented, versatile piece in the middle. Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points per game on 52.7% shooting, and he adds 9.2 rebounds per game and quality passing. The Heat are also No. 2 in the league in free throw accuracy (84.0%), and Miami takes care of the ball with only 14.0 turnovers per game.

LA forces fewer than 14 turnovers per game on defense, and the Clippers are also in the bottom five of the NBA in Offensive rating, scoring only 1.08 points per possession. The Clippers are solidly in the bottom 10 of the league in turnovers per game and assists per game, and Miami leads the NBA in free throw prevention (19.2 attempts per game) and points allowed in the paint (45.4 per game) on defense this season .

