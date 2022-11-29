Heat vs. Celtics – NBA Game Preview – November 30, 2022

Miami Heat (10-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (17-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat. Tatum is fifth in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 11-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is seventh in the league with 27.3 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.5.

The Heat have gone 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is eighth in the NBA allowing just 108.9 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 111-104 in the last Matchup on Oct. 21. Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.5 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Kyle Lowry is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 124.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (back), Jaylen Brown: day to day (neck), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: day to day (ankle).

——

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.