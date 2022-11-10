HEAT UNVEILS NEW CITY EDITION UNIFORM: MIAMI MASHUP VOL. 2

Game-changing Uniform Concept Launch Presented by American Airlines

Your Miami HEAT has unveiled the next iteration of its City Edition uniform—Miami Mashup Vol. 2—alongside an accompanying marketing campaign and Merchandise line. The 2022-23 Miami HEAT City Edition uniform—an Evolution of 2021’s game-changing Miami Mashup concept—swaps black for white as the base color, while keeping all of the original design elements intact. The launch of the Miami Mashup Vol. 2 campaign is presented by American Airlines.

The Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniform also builds on the innovation of its predecessor, unlocking four new HEAT number sets—ViceVersa, Floridians Home, Association and White Hot—with which players and fans can Customize their jersey, raising the total tally of possible number combinations from 5,256 to 12,656. Once again, each HEAT player has chosen the style(s) of their jersey number, maintaining the uniform’s uniqueness and novelty within the world of professional sports outfitting. All number style selections—available for purchase as “Player’s Choice” jerseys—are different from last season’s.

Miami Mashup Vol. 2 celebrates the most iconic on-court looks throughout the team’s 35-year history. “Mashed-up” renderings of the team’s “MIAMI,” “HEAT,” and “ball and flame” marks remain in place, as do the uniform’s smaller, more historical touches, including the “15 STRONG” anthem mark, “yellow rope ” trim, Championship years belt graphic, and satin-striped side panels.

In addition, this season’s Mashups court will feature a small Commemorative touch along the midcourt sideline to coincide with the 35th Anniversary: ​​the 35th Anniversary logo itself as well as “EST. 1988,” rendered in assorted HEAT letters and numbers.

The first opportunity for HEAT fans to get their hands on the Mashup Vol. 2 Merchandise collection, which includes more than 350 retail items for men, women, kids/toddlers/infants, is by visting www.miamiheatstore.com beginning Thursday, November 10th at 12:01 am Fans who purchase the Mashup Vol. 2 jersey via the Miami HEAT Store will receive a free gift with purchase, which includes a Fanny pack, Keychain and cooling towel. Mashup Vol. 2 jerseys will be offered at all Miami HEAT Store locations: FTX Arena, Dolphin Mall, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Miami International Airport, and the newest location at Dadeland Mall.

The Mashups jersey will also be available at the HEAT Jersey Lab outside Section 112 of FTX Arena, which offers fans a unique retail customization experience.

The HEAT will wear the Mashup Vol. 2 uniform for the following 21 games: