HEAT Sign Tyler Herro To An Extension

Herro, the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, appeared in 66 games last season (10 starts) and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 32.6 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from three-point range and 86.8 percent from the foul line, scoring a team-best 1,367 points while his 86.8 percent from the line was the fourth-highest percentage for a single-season in team history. He averaged 20.8 points off the bench, the highest by a reserve in the NBA and his 1,162 bench points were the most for a single season by any reserve in HEAT franchise history. He recorded eight 30-point games off the bench, tying for the third-most by a non-starter for a single-season in NBA history and became the only player in HEAT history to record multiple 30-point games as a reserve and already has more than all other 30-point such games combined in franchise history (five). His 20 25-point games tied for the fourth-most ever in league history (since starts were tracked in 1970-71) and his 32 20-point games Shattered Miami’s previous single-season record of 15. Herro scored a career-high 35 points on April 5 vs. Charlotte, tying for the most by a reserve in team history and posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench on October 23 at Indiana, becoming the first HEAT reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a single game. He scored 27 points in the season opener on October 21 vs. Milwaukee, tying the sixth-most ever by a reserve for a season opener in NBA history as he finished the season with 175 made three-point field goals, joining Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent to mark just the second time in HEAT history at least five different players made at least 100 treys in a single season.