HEAT SIGN ORLANDO ROBINSON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Miami waives guard Dru Smith from two-way contract

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed center Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived guard Dru Smith from his two-way contract.

Robinson has started in all four games with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 20.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.25 steals, 1.00 blocks and 31.2 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line. He leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks and field goals made and posted a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double at Iowa on November 5. He was previously signed by Miami on July 7 before being waived on October 13 after appearing in four preseason games.

Robinson played three seasons at Fresno State where he started in all 90 career games. In his final season as a junior, Robinson started all 36 games with the Bulldogs and averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.19 blocks, 1.00 steals and 33.2 minutes. He became just one of two players in NCAA history to accumulate at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a single season. Robinson was named to the All-Mountain West First Team, the NABC All-District 17 First Team and was selected as a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American. They led the team in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and finished second on the team in assists and steals. Additionally, he recorded 18 20-point games, including three 30-point performances, and posted 12 double-doubles.

Robinson will wear number 25.