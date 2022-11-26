HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract.

Smith, who was previously converted to a two-way contract by the HEAT on October 13 before being waived on November 13, has started all three games with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists , 3.00 steals, 1.33 blocks and 34.0 minutes while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the foul line. He scored 28 points against the Windy City Bulls on November 19 while also recording four steals and blocking three shots.

Smith started all 25 games he appeared in as a senior at Missouri in 2020-21, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.04 steals and 33.9 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and became the first player in school history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team after leading the conference in steals for the second consecutive season. He also led the team in points, assists, steals, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and earned Conference Player of the Week three times, the most by any player that season.