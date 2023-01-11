Heat Set NBA Record for Most Free Throws Without a Miss in Win Over Thunder

The Heat made history against the Thunder on Tuesday night, breaking a record that stood for over 40 years.

Miami notched a 112-111 win at home, going a perfect 40-for-40 from the free throw line. That set a new NBA record for most free throws made by a team without a miss, topping the mark of 39 set by the Jazz in 1982. In a one-point win, they needed every one of them.

Star forward Jimmy Butler led the charge, going 23-for-23 from the Charity stripe, including the game-winning free throw with 12 seconds remaining. They finished the game with 35 points and seven rebounds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button