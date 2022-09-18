Heat on Karl Dorrell after Colorado Buffaloes fall to 0-3 – BuffZone

MINNEAPOLIS – Karl Dorrell may not be feeling the heat, but it’s there.

Following Colorado’s latest embarrassment, a 49-7 loss to Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, the calls for his firing from the fan base are getting louder.

Even national media is starting to look into what it would cost CU (0-3) to fire Dorrell. The answer to that, basically, is that he would be owed the remainder of his contract, which is roughly around $9 million.

