Heat hit with injury reporting fine; list all players on injury report

The Miami Heat listed all 16 of their players on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City.

The injury update came just hours after the Heat were fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s injury reporting rules. According to the league’s news release Friday, “The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.”

Against the Thunder on Wednesday, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic were listed as out in the injury report that came out prior to the game. However, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo were listed as either questionable or probable previously and all five played in the game.

Miami did not update those players’ statuses to availability before Wednesday’s game, which is against NBA rules.

On Friday, Miami listed every player under contract — 14 regular roster spots and both two-way spots — on the evening injury report. Only Cain (G League assignment), Vincent (left knee effusion) and Yurtseven (left ankle surgery) are listed as out.

The team listed Bam Adebayo (left ankle sprain), Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis), Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendinosis), Haywood Highsmith (left quadriceps contusion), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) as questionable. Butler (right knee injury management), Herro (left ankle sprain), Jovic (back spasms), Oladipo (left knee injury management), Robinson (left ankle sprain), Orlando Robinson (lower back discomfort) and Strus (right shoulder impingement) are probable.

On Thursday against the Rockets, Miami listed 12 of its 16 players on the report, ruling out Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry and Oladipo along with Vincent and Yurtseven.