HEAT HIRES AMY AUDIBERT | NBA.com

Your Miami HEAT today announced that they have hired Amy Audibert as their new radio analyst and television studio analyst. A former team Captain and All-ACC Womens’ Academic Basketball team honoree during her four years as a member of the Women’s basketball team at the University of Miami, Audibert most recently served as a courtside Reporter and Analyst for the Toronto Raptors on Sportsnet.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Miami HEAT,” said Audibert about the opportunity. “After already fulfilling a basketball dream in suiting up for the Miami Hurricanes, returning to Miami to cover the game that I love so much at the highest level is truly a full circle story. I am so excited to continue a career with an organization that is committed to the Excellence required to be a Championship contender each year!”

The Niagara Falls, Ontario native began her broadcasting career providing color commentary for the University of Buffalo’s men’s and women’s basketball teams for six seasons before joining the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream commentary team in 2019. She has worked the past three seasons with the Canadian Elite Basketball League as a courtside Reporter and provided radio studio analysis for Women’s basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Last summer, Audibert served as the primetime National TV Analyst for the Inaugural Global Jam, a FIBA ​​recognized international men’s and women’s U23 tournament. She has also called games for CBS Sports, NBATV, ESPN+, The ACC Network Extra and Raycom Sports.

“Amy Audibert is an Emerging broadcast Talent with roots here in Miami. Her extensive knowledge of the game and the excitement with which she conveys her stories will be something HEAT fans will quickly come to appreciate and enjoy,” said Ted Ballard, Miami HEAT Vice President and Executive Director of Broadcasting. “We look forward to adding yet another exceptionally versatile and skilled broadcaster to what has become an extremely deep pool of talent on all of our platforms.”

Audibert will make her season debut as the studio Analyst during the HEAT Live pregame show, which airs on Bally Sports Sun, just prior to tonight’s Raptors vs. HEAT game. She will then join Jason Jackson on the call for the radio broadcast heard on WQAM and all across the member stations of the Miami HEAT Radio Network. Audibert will work all home radio games and HEAT Live pre and postgame shows with Jason Jackson, and will be paired with Will Manso as the studio Analyst in Fort Lauderdale for the Bally Sports pre, half and postgame shows for HEAT road games.