Heat fire back at NBA after $25,000 fine for undisclosed injuries

The NBA is clamping down on teams’ injury reports. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets were fined for violating the league’s policy on reporting injuries on their roster. This time around, it’s the Miami Heat who will need to pay the same $25,000 penalty for a similar transgression.

The Heat aren’t taking this one lying down, though. In a Savage move to respond to the NBA’s recent decision, Miami literally listed their entire roster on the injury report for their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday:

The NBA fined the Miami Heat $25,000 this morning for failing to properly disclose their injury report. Now, they’ve responded by listing ALL 17 of their players on the report 💀 pic.twitter.com/X0nVohsRCp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2022

That’s hilarious. I wonder how commissioner Adam Silver will react to this. I mean, I don’t think there’s a rule that bars teams from listing every single player on their roster on the official injury report.

To be fair to the Heat, this 17-man injury report does come with a bit of a precedent. Prior to Thursday’s 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets, Miami had 12 players listed on the injury report. Some of them ended up playing in the game, with none more significant than Tyler Herro.

Despite popping up on the injury report with a minor knock, the Heat star exploded for a career-high 41 points on 10 triples. More of the same will be needed of Herro in the coming days/weeks as Miami continues to struggle with injuries–that is of course if he’s able to suit up on Saturday. After all, he is dealing with a left ankle sprain. At least according to the team’s mind-blowing injury report.