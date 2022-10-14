HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20, appeared in all five preseason games with Miami and averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 15.1 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range. Last season, he appeared in 10 games (five starts) with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.20 steals and 27.5 minutes. Smith started all 25 games he appeared in as a senior at Missouri in 2020-21, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.04 steals and 33.9 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 83 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and became the first player in school history to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team after leading the conference in steals for the second consecutive season. He also led the team in points, assists, steals, field goals made, free throws made and minutes and earned Conference Player of the Week three times, the most by any player that season.