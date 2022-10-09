HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days.

Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in three preseason games with Miami averaging 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.33 steals, 1.7 assists and 23.0 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. . As a Graduate transfer at Oakland, Cain started in all 30 games in which he appeared and averaged 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.83 steals and 34.9 minutes while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the line. He was named the Horizon League Co-Player of the Year and was selected to the Horizon All-League and NABC All-District 12 first teams. He earned Conference Player of the Week on four different occasions and was the only Horizon League player to average a double-double. Cain led the team in points, rebounds and field goals made while finishing second in blocks, steals and free throws made.

Mulder, who was previously signed to a two-way contract by the HEAT on March 24, 2022, appeared in two games with Miami last season totaling 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 40 percent (4-of- 10) from the field, 50 percent (4-of-8) from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line. He also appeared in 13 games (12 starts) with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, last season averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 35.1 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range . Mulder will wear number 15.